Worldcon Touches Down in Glasgow

Today sees the opening of Glasgow 2024, A Worldcon for our Futures, in person at the SEC and online around the world.



According to Convention Chair Esther MacCallum-Stewart, “From the start, we have striven towards our vision of being Inclusive, Caring and Imaginative in every aspect of the convention, both in front of and behind the scenes. Making access, inclusion and diversity integral to Glasgow 2024 has created an environment where we think carefully about what Worldcon can become – a convention to represent all of our futures as well as a place where everyone can celebrate, and an event where we can take these realities joyfully forwards after it is over.”



“The Glasgow 2024 team has been building towards this moment for almost a decade, and it’s been my honour to lead our dedicated international team of volunteers and supporters on the journey. I am also hugely grateful to our partners and sponsors, especially Aileen Crawford and her team at the Glasgow Convention Bureau and Glasgow Life, and to the whole city of Glasgow for their welcome and encouragement.”



Glasgow 2024 is the 82nd World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon), continuing a line that started with the very first event in New York in 1939. The event is held annually each year, with recent locations including Chicago, Dublin, Helsinki and London. Glasgow 2024 is the eighth Worldcon to be held in the UK and the third to be held in Glasgow after 1995 and 2005.



Visitors from 1939 would still recognize the sense of community that makes Worldcon special, and the fact that it is (uniquely for an event of this size) run purely by volunteers. But they would be amazed to see how the event has grown and expanded. Instead of 200 attendees, Glasgow 2024 will welcome over 6,000 to the venue; instead of a dozen programme items, Glasgow will host over 950 hours of programming, featuring over 850 contributors, with much of this streamed out to online members around the globe.



Worldcon celebrates all aspects of science fiction and fantasy, and not only through our scheduled programming of talks, interviews, discussion panels, readings and workshops. There is also an extensive range of special events, including the spectacular Hugo Award Ceremony on Sunday evening. There is also the traditional costume Masquerade, a new opera composed by Guest of Honour Ken MacLeod, concerts by the Worldcon Philharmonic Orchestra and the Irish Video Games Orchestra, new plays and performances, shows fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe, pipe organ recitals, pipe bands, and dances.



A spectacular exhibits and social areas will fill the largest halls of the SEC, including a large dealers’ room, art show, and special displays ranging from the history of Worldcon to a Batmobile.



A dozen upcoming conventions will be marketing themselves alongside clubs, groups and genre organisations ranging from the Centre for Ray Bradbury Studies to Finnish fandom. In the evenings these same groups will host nightly social events and entertainments in our Fan Zone.



With Guests of Honour and Special Guests including writers, editors, artists, fans, podcasters, game designers, performers, an astronaut and even the Astronomer Royal for Scotland, Glasgow 2024 offers something for every fan of science fiction and fantasy. The event will continue for five days before wrapping up on the afternoon of Monday August 12, when the baton will pass to next year’s convention in Seattle, Washington.



Memberships and tickets are still available for purchase on the door with concessions available to Scottish residents, first time attendees, historically under-represented communities and under-26s.

[Based on a press release.]

