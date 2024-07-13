WSFS 2024: Cleaning Up the Art Categories

INTRODUCTION. The deadline to submit proposals to the Glasgow 2024 Business Meeting was July 10. The formal agenda will be out soon, but in the meantime the movers of 15 submitted items have provided copies for publication and discussion on File 770.

The fourth of these items proposes to redefine eligibility for the Best Professional Artist Hugo to encompass work done under three different compensation arrangements. It discards the current standard “appeared in a professional publication”. And the motion also redefines eligibility for Best Fan Artist to depend on work not done

The motion also provides for collaborators on a body of work to be treated as a single finalist.

SHORT TITLE: CLEANING UP THE ART CATEGORIES

Moved, to amend the WSFS constitution by adding and removing text as follows:

3.3.13: Best Professional Artist. An illustrator whose work has appeared in a professional publication in the field of science fiction or fantasy during the previous calendar year. One or more collaborators on a body of work first displayed during the previous calendar year and created as i) work for hire, ii) on paid commission, or iii) for sale (either directly or via a paywall-like structure).

3.3.17: Best Fan Artist. An artist or cartoonist whose work has appeared through publication in semiprozines or fanzines or through other public, non-professional, display (including at a convention or conventions, posting on the internet, in online or print-on-demand shops, or in another setting not requiring a fee to see the image in full-resolution) during the previous calendar year . One or more collaborators on a body of work first displayed during the previous calendar year in a fashion that did not qualify for Best Professional Artist – i.e., neither work for hire, nor commissioned for pay, nor for sale. Free copies of a publication in which an artist is published shall not constitute “pay” unless they are supplied with the expectation of resale by the artist.

3.10.2: In the Best Professional Artist category and Best Fan Artist categories, the acceptance should include citations of at least three (3) works that were first displayed in the eligible year.

SPONSORS: Terri Ash, Kate Secor, Kevin Sonney

DISCUSSION: The current definitions are extremely narrow and focused almost entirely on 2-D art. They also ignore the entire vibrant field of “science fiction art for sale” that is not appearing in a print (or web) publication. Those artists with careers in SFF art who do not or cannot or do not want to appear in a “publication” still deserve recognition for their professional achievements.

The definition of “Fan Artist” maintains the tradition in the Worldcon community of defining “fan” works as those which are created and freely offered to the community, regardless of whether they are derivative or original works. While this is an older usage of the word “fan” in context, we believe that keeping this spirit of community contribution alive is important.

The language also makes it clearer that it is possible for the same artist(s) to appear in both categories in the same year (as in Fan Writer and the written work categories), and that it is allowable for a collaboration to be nominated as a single nominee. We have also added a requirement for Fan Artists to have a portfolio in the same way as professional artists.

The newly proposed language not only makes it clearer what to nominate in each category, but also opens up the “Professional Artist” category to a whole new generation of artists who are creating amazing works, and cannot currently qualify in either category.

