WSFS 2024: No Illegal Exclusions

INTRODUCTION. The deadline to submit proposals to the Glasgow 2024 Business Meeting was July 10. The formal agenda will be out soon, but in the meantime the movers of 15 submitted items have provided copies for publication and discussion on File 770.

“No Illegal Exclusions” would provide that if a work is removed from Hugo Awards consideration “for a reason not in this Constitution unless required in local law” that Hugo category shall not be run. Instead, the category shall be eligible for a Retro Hugo starting 5 years thereafter.

SHORT TITLE: NO ILLEGAL EXCLUSIONS

Moved, to amend the Constitution by adding text as follows:

Section 3.13: Exclusions.

3.13 .1 : No member of the current Worldcon Committee or any publications closely connected with a member of the Committee shall be eligible for an Award. However, should the Committee delegate all authority under this Article to a Subcommittee whose decisions are irrevocable by the Worldcon Committee, then this exclusion shall apply to members of the Subcommittee only.

3.13.2: No work shall be removed for a reason not in this Constitution unless required in local law. In the event that a work is excluded from the final ballot for reasons other than those provided in this Constitution, that category shall not be run in that year and the category shall be eligible for a Retro Hugo starting 5 years thereafter.

SPONSORS: Kevin Sonney, Cliff Dunn

DISCUSSION: While there is a long history of “dubious” nominating ballots being set aside from consideration for the Hugo Awards, dating back to the late 1950s or early 1960s, prior to 2023 the only grounds which ballots appeared to be excluded were because of fraudulent conduct (e.g. a large number of ballots originating from a small village in England, all nominating only a single author’s work). Likewise, works were only excluded because of objective disqualification – failing to meet an explicit, objective criteria (e.g. word count, publication date, or performance length) – or if they were withdrawn at the request of the author or creator. Even in 2015-16, during the “Puppy Affair”, none of the works involved were removed except for the above reasons.

In 2023, an egregious wave of exclusions took place. Multiple works across multiple categories were simply excluded without explanation beyond “the rules that we must follow”. Additionally, extreme irregularities emerged where substantial numbers of ballots were thrown out in various categories. Insinuations that the exclusions were done for the purposes of complying with local laws or customs were made, but nothing was ever explicitly stated.

Additionally, at least one Hugo Administrator has allegedly asserted the right to exclude ballots or works at their discretion. If the fallout from 2023 has shown anything, it is that we do not want them to have the ability to exercise such discretion.

While we intend, explicitly, to remove that discretion and prefer that given the choice between a category being run in a “corrupted” manner and not run at all we prefer the latter, we also do not want to place conrunners in an impossible position – and even in countries not known for restrictive speech laws, there may be weird complications that we cannot envision. One need look no further than the difficulty faced in aligning WSFS rules with various data privacy rules for how snarled this can get.



As such, we give the runners of a given year’s Hugo Awards a choice – they can either run a category “cleanly” or they can not run it. We do not desire to cast aspersions on them if, due to local law, a category simply cannot be run in a given year, but we expect them to exercise that discretion rather than tampering with the finalist list in any way.

However, we also do not want to fail to honor the authors and creators in a given year, and the option of the Retro Hugos exists. While those awards have likely outlived their original purpose, retaining them as a “backstop” for something like this seems reasonable – and the makeup of fandom five years hence is not nearly so radically different as that which would make up fandom 50 or more years hence. Most creators would also still be around to accept their awards.

We acknowledge that there is a separate proposal to apply the Retro Hugo Award(s) at ten years instead of five, and while we are not averse to that (or to ultimately coordinating proposals at a common level), but we would like a discussion of five years vs ten before committing.

