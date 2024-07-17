WSFS 2024: Site Selection by the Worldcon Community

Donald Eastlake III has sent File 770 a copy for publication of a motion submitted to the Glasgow 2024 Business Meeting.
“Site Selection by the Worldcon Community” restricts site selection voter eligibility to those who have purchased the required membership and either (1) vote in person, (2) have cast a valid vote in the site selection that selected the administering convention, or (3) attended the previous year’s Worldcon or cast a valid vote in the site selection administered by the previous year’s Worldcon.
SHORT TITLE: SITE SELECTION BY THE WORLDCON COMMUNITY
Moved, to amend the WSFS Constitution by adding text in Article 4 as follows:
Section 4.2: Voter Eligibility.
4.2.1: Voting shall be limited to WSFS members who have purchased at least a supporting membership[1] in the Worldcon whose site is being selected and meet one of the following criteria:
- Vote in person at the administering convention,
- Have cast a valid vote in the site selection that selected the administering convention, or
- Have attended the previous year’s Worldcon or cast a valid vote in the Worldcon site selection administered by the previous year’s Worldcon.
Worldcons shall make available to the following Worldcon the information necessary to confirm criteria 3 above. Ballots that do not meet any of these criteria will be processed as if voted for “No Preference”.
Section 4.1: Voting.
4.1.2: Voting shall be by written ballot cast either by mail or at the current Worldcon with tallying as described in Section 6.4. Votes cast by mail must arrive at least 15 days before the end of on-site voting or they will be processed as if voted for “No Preference”.
PROPOSED BY: Donald E. Eastlake III, Jill Eastlake, Kevin Standlee, Tim Szczesuil
COMMENTARY: The most critical decisions made by the World Science Fiction Society (WSFS), the decisions with potentially the longest-term effects, are the selection of future Worldcon sites and committees and the amendment of the WSFS Constitution. This amendment addresses the first of these, site selection, which also affects the second because selected convention committees have significant control over the WSFS Business Meeting as well as the Hugo Award and site selection they administer.
The sponsors of this amendment trust the Worldcon Community to make the site selection decision. What is the Worldcon Community? In an approximate and general sense, it is those whose work and participation over the past 85 years has made the Worldcon what it is and given it value. These are, overwhelmingly, people who have attended the Worldcon. And, until the selection of Chengdu, they were the bulk of the site selection voters.
But under the present rules, the Worldcon is, in effect, available for purchase. Since modern day science fiction fans are common and ubiquitous, for at most a couple of hundred thousand dollars, a small amount for any substantial business or government entity wanting the prestige of a Worldcon, that entity can solicit voters, pay some or all the fees for them, get their vote counted, and win site selection. And when they win, they get the voting fees back.
This amendment tries to make the least restrictive change that it can while substantially improving the chances that the Worldcon Community will dominate site selection. It also provides for an earlier deadline for mail in ballots since it is very hard to do any checking when an avalanche of ballots arrive near the close of voting. It has no effect on who can vote on the Hugo Awards or on Business Meeting participation which are controlled by other rules.
This amendment includes as voters those who will have voted/attended recently. If this amendment is passed in Glasgow and ratified in Seattle, to participate in the site selection administered by the 2026 Worldcon a member of that Worldcon would have to pay the advance membership fee for 2028 and either vote in person at the 2026 Worldcon, have attended the 2025 Worldcon, have cast a valid ballot in the site selection administered by the 2025 Worldcon for 2027, or cast a valid ballot in 2024 for the selection of the 2026 Worldcon. Looking further into the future, a new voter who has never voted in site selection will have to attend either the Worldcon where the vote is being held or the previous Worldcon. However, once they have voted they can continue to vote in site selection without attending another Worldcon as long as they continue to vote with no more than a one year gap in voting.
[1] This “supporting membership” is part of the current Constitution. Business Passed On from Chengdu, Item 3 (Short Title: Consistent Change) will, if ratified in Glasgow, change this to “WSFS membership”.
There’s only one problem with this: “Post(destroying)Master DeJoy” in the US. I still haven’t received all of my bills for this month, and sometimes won’t for up to another week. And that’s from corporate mass mailings.
I’ve been able to attend precisely one WorldCon…the one that was local to me. In future, somebody who can’t afford to attend WorldCon unless it’s local will have no way to influence it being local so they can, in fact, afford to attend.
Ultimately, this would restrict WorldCon to the wealthy west…to North America and Europe. Somebody could volunteer for multiple WorldCons, but not be allowed to vote in site selection because they volunteered and attended virtually.
I don’t want WorldCon to be bought either, but this doesn’t seem like an answer. It seems like a way to dismiss the efforts of the people who have helped create virtual and hybrid WorldCons and to limit the con geographically in the future.
As someone who has never attended Worldcon in person (and probably won’t) but has been a virtual and supporting member for many years, I think there should be some path for future supporting/virtual members to participate in site selection too. I vote in site selection because I care about where the Hugos are held. I would hate to lose this right if for some reason I’m unable to participate for a couple years. And I can’t even vote against this change since that’s limited to in person Business Meeting attendees.
Could be improved with something like
Have had sustaining or better memberships to two of the previous five Worldcons
Does “attend” include virtual attendance?
How does this build a community?
How does it create sustainability and welcome those who want to participate more – when they can?
Where’s the World in Worldcon.
This excludes people and restricts the constituency, it’s the opposite to community, in my view.
And more names associated with the Chengdu failures.
Ballot stuffing is not new in fandom.
A much better solution, a simple is to consider the TAFF approach where. “A candidate must also receive at least 20% of the first-place votes on both sides of the Atlantic to win.”
Now this concept can easily be applied to a Worldcon voting system, the percentage could change but it could be a long the lines of
“A Worldcon bid must receive at least 20% from their country and 20% from outside their country”
Needs reflection.
Someone actually clever could work out what’s fair and sensible. The percentages and whether it should be first place vote.
This could prevent ballot stuffing from a given country. I reckon.
But let’s be honest. If the ballsology and gobshitery that occured again at DC or on the MPC, it won’t matter.
Did Kevin Standlee got more votes from attendees at DC for Chengdu than anyone else?
I reckon so.
I expected fans to do what’s right, following the fiasco of the last 24 months, and I never expected the judgement of fans would be to penalise new countries, new fans to Worldcon, eschew new horizons, effectively defending those who were responsible and not just passing blame arbitrarily elsewhere but also imposing unfair consequences.
Cut from the TAFF website.
Voting system
TAFF uses a preferential voting system similar to the system used in voting for the Hugo Awards. Voters should rank candidates in order of preference. If necessary, the lowest-ranked candidates will be eliminated from the race and those votes redistributed in subsequent rounds according to the next ranking until one candidate has a clear majority. A candidate must also receive at least 20% of the first-place votes on both sides of the Atlantic to win. Any candidate failing to receive this minimum percentage on either side will be dropped, and the second-place votes on their ballots counted as first-place votes in the next ballot count. (Note: In years with more than three candidates, this rule is not applied until after the candidates with the fewest votes have been eliminated and just three candidates are left.) Votes will be counted according to a voter’s contact address, rather than by where they send their ballot. Votes from fans not resident in either Europe or North America will not count toward either side of the Atlantic for the purpose of this rule (but are nonetheless encouraged, of course).