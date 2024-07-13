WSFS 2024: Transparency in Hugo Administration

INTRODUCTION. The deadline to submit proposals to the Glasgow 2024 Business Meeting was July 10. The formal agenda will be out soon, but in the meantime the movers of 15 submitted items have provided copies for publication and discussion on File 770.

“Transparency in Hugo Administration” would add to the existing requirement for a report of Hugo voting statistics a requirement to account for any withdrawals, and explain any moves (between categories) or disqualifications.

SHORT TITLE: TRANSPARENCY IN HUGO ADMINISTRATION

Moved, to amend the Constitution to require a public accounting of any withdrawals or disqualifications of potential Hugo nominees.

Text to be removed shown in strikethrough , text to be added in underline.

3.8.2: The Worldcon Committee shall determine the eligibility of nominees and assignment to the proper category of works nominated in more than one category. Any moves or disqualifications conducted under this section shall be published and explained with the statistics published as required in section 3.12.3 of this document.

3.8.6: If there are more than two works in the same category that are episodes of the same dramatic presentation series or that are written works that have an author for single author works, or two or more authors for co-authored works, in common, only the two works in each category that have the most nominations shall appear on the final ballot. The Worldcon Committee shall make reasonable efforts to notify those who would have been finalists in the absence of this subsection to provide them an opportunity to withdraw. For the purpose of this exclusion, works withdrawn shall be Ignored. All such withdrawals shall be published with the statistics published as required in section of 3.12.3 of this document.

SPONSORS: Kate Secor, Kevin Sonney

DISCUSSION: This is a pretty simple request that all disqualifications and withdrawals be listed and explained when the statistics are published, to improve transparency.

