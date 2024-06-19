Year’s Best African Speculative Fiction 2023 Table of Contents

The table of contents has been released for The Year’s Best African Speculative Fiction volume 3 edited by Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki and Chinaza Ebere Eziaghighala, along with a recommended reading list.

The anthology will be published in November by Caezik Books, of Arc Manor. (The first two volumes can be purchased here.)

YEAR’S BEST AFRICAN SPECULATIVE FICTION VOLUME 3 TABLE OF CONTENTS

Nalo Hopkinson – The Most Strongest Obeah Woman of The World. Originally published in Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror

Tananarive Due – Suppertime. Originally published in New Suns 2

P Djeli Clark – How To Raise A Kraken In Your Bathtub originally published in Uncanny Magazine

Tobias Buckell – By Throat & Void. Originally published in The Sunday Morning Transport

Tendai Huchu – The Hollowed People. Originally published in Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology

Wole Talabi – Saturday’s Song. Originally published in Lightspeed Magazine.

Kemi Ashing-Giwa – Thin Ice. Originally published in Clarkesworld.

Makena Onjerika – The Forest of Talking Animals. Originally published in The Deadlands

Cheryl Ntumy – The Way of Baa’gh. Originally published in Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology

Adelehin Ijasan – The Rafting of Jorge Santa Cruz. Interzone Digital.

Ilozumba Amanda – Haunting of Kambili. Originally published in Lolwe.

Michelle Iruobe – Parody of the Sower. Originally published in Omenana Magazine.

Gabrielle Emem Harry – A Name Is A Plea and A Prophecy. Originally published in Strange Horizons.

Chisom Umeh – Ncheta. Originally published in Apex Magazine.

Dennis Mugaa – Nairuko. Originally published in Fantasy Magazine.

Vuyokazi Ngemntu – Blood & Ballots. Originally published in Ibua Journal

Chukwu Nwaka – The Rainbow Bank. Originally published in Giganotosaurus.

Moustapha Mbacké Diop – Sirabiri of The Restless. Originally published in Blackened Roots: An Anthology of the Undead.

Oyedotun Damilola – A Journal of Strange Creatures and Beasts from Africa. Originally published in Dark Matter; Monsters Lairs, A Dark Fantasy Horror Anthology

Xan van Rooyen – Lost In The Echoes. Originally published in Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology

The YBASF 2023 Recommended Reading List

Oyedotun Damilola Muees – A Song for the Selkies. From Reckoning mag

Adelehin Ijasan – Xhova. From Mothersound, Saautiverse Anthology

Somto Ihezue and Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki – A City, A Desert and all their Dirges. From Mothersound, Saautiverse Anthology

Busayo Akinmoju – Kinsmen. From Other and Different (A Coup of Owls 2023 Anthology of diverse fiction)

Jackie Chikambure – One Braid at a Time. From Zim SF #ShonaReads.

Naomi Eselojor – Seventy-year-old Corpse Harvester (Dark Matter Magazine)

Joshua Uchenna Omenga & Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki – The Pet of Olodumare (The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction)

Adam Oyabanjo – The Wrong Shape To Fly (Worlds Long Lost)

Aline-Mwezi Niyonsenga – Fell Ourselves (Giganotosaurus)

Oluwatomiwa Ajeigbe – Immortality Soup (Lightspeed Magazine)

Dilman Dila – The Terminal Move (Rosarium Publishing)

Joshua Uchenna Omenga & Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki – Land of the Awaiting Birth (Between Dystopias: The Road To Afropantheology)

Somto Ihezue – A Guide, A Door, An Anchor (Frivolous Comma)

Uchechukwu Nwaka – Challenges to Becoming a Pro Dragonracer in Apapa-Downtown (Escape Pod)

Ofori-Atta, Nana Afadua – Headphone Boy (Tales and Feathers Magazine)

Yvette Lisa Ndlovu – His Thing (Lightspeed Magazine)

Dilman Dila – The Terminal Move (Rosarium Publishing)

Francis Ogamba – Nurse The Children (Uncharted Magazine)

Plengdi Negle – Dreams, Wires and Nightmares (Translunar Travelers Lounge)

Lerato Mahlangu – Petunia (Fiyah)

Nuzo Onoh – Onyili (Nightmare Magazine)

Masiyaleti Mahlangu – There’s No Hurry In Botswana (The Johannesburg Review of Books)

Victor Forna – Kɛrozin Lamp Kurfi (Apex Magazine)

Stephen Embleton – Undulation (Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology, Android Press)

Tochi Onyebuch – Jamais Vue (Asimov’s)

Lesley Nneka Arimah – Invasion of the Baby Snatchers (Out There Screaming)

Dare Segun Falowo – October in Eran Riro (Caged Ocean Dub)

Suyi Davies Okungbowa – Lady Koi Koi: A Book Report (Apex Mag)

Tade Thompson – The Luck Thief (The Book of Witches)

Tobias S Buckell – The Groves Lament (Mothersound: The Sauutiverse Anthology)

Xan Van Rooyen – The Broken Bones of Summer (Mythaxis)

Chinaza Eziagighala – A Dose of Insight (Planet Scumm)

Tobi Ogundiran – A Midnight In Moscow (Jackal, Jackal)

Mwanabibi Sikamo – Stolen Memories (Omenana Magazine)

Eugen Bacon – Human Beans (European Astrobiology Institute and Laksa Media)

Kofi Nyameye – The Pit of Babel (Asimov’s)

MH Ayinde – The Invoker and Her Quartet (Kaleiodetrope)

Deji Bryce Olukotun – This Is How We Save Them (Life Beyond Us)

J Umeh – Kalabashing. (Mothersound: The Sauutiverse Anthology)

Moses Oseh Utomi – Lies of the Ajungo (Tordotcom)

Eugen Bacon – Sina, The Child With No Echo (Android Press)

Abdulrahim Hussani – The Library Virus (Wilted Pages: An Anthology of Dark Academia)

NK Jemisin – Reckless Eyeballing (Out There Screaming)

Nnedi Okorafor – Stones (Clarkesworld)

Alex Jennings – Good Night Gracie (New Suns 2)

[Thanks to Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki for the story.]

