Year's Best African Speculative Fiction 2023 Table of Contents

The table of contents has been released for The Year’s Best African Speculative Fiction volume 3 edited by Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki and Chinaza Ebere Eziaghighala, along with a recommended reading list.

The anthology will be published in November by Caezik Books, of Arc Manor. (The first two volumes can be purchased here.)

YEAR’S BEST AFRICAN SPECULATIVE FICTION VOLUME 3 TABLE OF CONTENTS

  • Nalo Hopkinson – The Most Strongest Obeah Woman of The World. Originally published in Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror
  • Tananarive Due – Suppertime. Originally published in New Suns 2
  • P Djeli Clark – How To Raise A Kraken In Your Bathtub originally published in Uncanny Magazine
  • Tobias Buckell – By Throat & Void. Originally published in The Sunday Morning Transport
  • Tendai Huchu – The Hollowed People. Originally published in Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology
  • Wole Talabi – Saturday’s Song. Originally published in Lightspeed Magazine.
  • Kemi Ashing-Giwa – Thin Ice. Originally published in Clarkesworld.
  • Makena Onjerika – The Forest of Talking Animals. Originally published in The Deadlands
  • Cheryl Ntumy – The Way of Baa’gh. Originally published in Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology
  • Adelehin Ijasan – The Rafting of Jorge Santa Cruz. Interzone Digital.
  • Ilozumba Amanda – Haunting of Kambili. Originally published in Lolwe.
  • Michelle Iruobe – Parody of the Sower. Originally published in Omenana Magazine.
  • Gabrielle Emem Harry – A Name Is A Plea and A Prophecy. Originally published in Strange Horizons.
  • Chisom Umeh – Ncheta. Originally published in Apex Magazine.
  • Dennis Mugaa – Nairuko. Originally published in Fantasy Magazine.
  • Vuyokazi Ngemntu – Blood & Ballots. Originally published in Ibua Journal
  • Chukwu Nwaka – The Rainbow Bank. Originally published in Giganotosaurus.
  • Moustapha Mbacké Diop – Sirabiri of The Restless. Originally published in Blackened Roots: An Anthology of the Undead.
  • Oyedotun Damilola – A Journal of Strange Creatures and Beasts from Africa. Originally published in Dark Matter; Monsters Lairs, A Dark Fantasy Horror Anthology
  • Xan van Rooyen – Lost In The Echoes. Originally published in Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology

The YBASF 2023 Recommended Reading List

  • Oyedotun Damilola Muees – A Song for the Selkies. From Reckoning mag
  • Adelehin Ijasan – Xhova. From Mothersound, Saautiverse Anthology
  • Somto Ihezue and Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki – A City, A Desert and all their Dirges. From Mothersound, Saautiverse Anthology
  • Busayo Akinmoju – Kinsmen. From Other and Different (A Coup of Owls 2023 Anthology of diverse fiction)
  • Jackie Chikambure – One Braid at a Time. From Zim SF #ShonaReads.
  • Naomi Eselojor – Seventy-year-old Corpse Harvester (Dark Matter Magazine)
  • Joshua Uchenna Omenga & Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki – The Pet of Olodumare (The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction)
  • Adam Oyabanjo – The Wrong Shape To Fly (Worlds Long Lost)
  • Aline-Mwezi Niyonsenga – Fell Ourselves (Giganotosaurus)
  • Oluwatomiwa Ajeigbe – Immortality Soup (Lightspeed Magazine)
  • Dilman Dila – The Terminal Move (Rosarium Publishing)
  • Joshua Uchenna Omenga & Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki – Land of the Awaiting Birth (Between Dystopias: The Road To Afropantheology)
  • Somto Ihezue – A Guide, A Door, An Anchor (Frivolous Comma)
  • Uchechukwu Nwaka – Challenges to Becoming a Pro Dragonracer in Apapa-Downtown (Escape Pod)
  • Ofori-Atta, Nana Afadua – Headphone Boy (Tales and Feathers Magazine)
  • Yvette Lisa Ndlovu – His Thing (Lightspeed Magazine)
  • Dilman Dila – The Terminal Move (Rosarium Publishing)
  • Francis Ogamba – Nurse The Children (Uncharted Magazine)
  • Plengdi Negle – Dreams, Wires and Nightmares (Translunar Travelers Lounge)
  • Lerato Mahlangu – Petunia (Fiyah)
  • Nuzo Onoh – Onyili (Nightmare Magazine)
  • Masiyaleti Mahlangu – There’s No Hurry In Botswana (The Johannesburg Review of Books)
  • Victor Forna – Kɛrozin Lamp Kurfi (Apex Magazine)
  • Stephen Embleton – Undulation (Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology, Android Press)
  • Tochi Onyebuch – Jamais Vue (Asimov’s)
  • Lesley Nneka Arimah – Invasion of the Baby Snatchers (Out There Screaming)
  • Dare Segun Falowo – October in Eran Riro (Caged Ocean Dub)
  • Suyi Davies Okungbowa – Lady Koi Koi: A Book Report (Apex Mag)
  • Tade Thompson – The Luck Thief (The Book of  Witches)
  • Tobias S Buckell – The Groves Lament (Mothersound: The Sauutiverse Anthology)
  • Xan Van Rooyen – The Broken Bones of Summer (Mythaxis)
  • Chinaza Eziagighala – A Dose of Insight (Planet Scumm)
  • Tobi Ogundiran – A Midnight In Moscow (Jackal, Jackal)
  • Mwanabibi Sikamo – Stolen Memories (Omenana Magazine)
  • Eugen Bacon – Human Beans (European Astrobiology Institute and Laksa Media)
  • Kofi Nyameye – The Pit of Babel (Asimov’s)
  • MH Ayinde – The Invoker and Her Quartet (Kaleiodetrope)
  • Deji Bryce Olukotun – This Is How We Save Them (Life Beyond Us)
  • J Umeh – Kalabashing. (Mothersound: The Sauutiverse Anthology)
  • Moses Oseh Utomi – Lies of the Ajungo (Tordotcom)
  • Eugen Bacon – Sina, The Child With No Echo (Android Press)
  • Abdulrahim Hussani – The Library Virus (Wilted Pages: An Anthology of Dark Academia)
  • NK Jemisin – Reckless Eyeballing (Out There Screaming)
  • Nnedi Okorafor – Stones (Clarkesworld)
  • Alex Jennings – Good Night Gracie (New Suns 2)

