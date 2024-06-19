Year’s Best African Speculative Fiction 2023 Table of Contents

The table of contents has been released for The Year’s Best African Speculative Fiction volume 3 edited by Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki and Chinaza Ebere Eziaghighala, along with a recommended reading list.
The anthology will be published in November by Caezik Books, of Arc Manor. (The first two volumes can be purchased here.)
YEAR’S BEST AFRICAN SPECULATIVE FICTION VOLUME 3 TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Nalo Hopkinson – The Most Strongest Obeah Woman of The World. Originally published in Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror
- Tananarive Due – Suppertime. Originally published in New Suns 2
- P Djeli Clark – How To Raise A Kraken In Your Bathtub originally published in Uncanny Magazine
- Tobias Buckell – By Throat & Void. Originally published in The Sunday Morning Transport
- Tendai Huchu – The Hollowed People. Originally published in Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology
- Wole Talabi – Saturday’s Song. Originally published in Lightspeed Magazine.
- Kemi Ashing-Giwa – Thin Ice. Originally published in Clarkesworld.
- Makena Onjerika – The Forest of Talking Animals. Originally published in The Deadlands
- Cheryl Ntumy – The Way of Baa’gh. Originally published in Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology
- Adelehin Ijasan – The Rafting of Jorge Santa Cruz. Interzone Digital.
- Ilozumba Amanda – Haunting of Kambili. Originally published in Lolwe.
- Michelle Iruobe – Parody of the Sower. Originally published in Omenana Magazine.
- Gabrielle Emem Harry – A Name Is A Plea and A Prophecy. Originally published in Strange Horizons.
- Chisom Umeh – Ncheta. Originally published in Apex Magazine.
- Dennis Mugaa – Nairuko. Originally published in Fantasy Magazine.
- Vuyokazi Ngemntu – Blood & Ballots. Originally published in Ibua Journal
- Chukwu Nwaka – The Rainbow Bank. Originally published in Giganotosaurus.
- Moustapha Mbacké Diop – Sirabiri of The Restless. Originally published in Blackened Roots: An Anthology of the Undead.
- Oyedotun Damilola – A Journal of Strange Creatures and Beasts from Africa. Originally published in Dark Matter; Monsters Lairs, A Dark Fantasy Horror Anthology
- Xan van Rooyen – Lost In The Echoes. Originally published in Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology
The YBASF 2023 Recommended Reading List
- Oyedotun Damilola Muees – A Song for the Selkies. From Reckoning mag
- Adelehin Ijasan – Xhova. From Mothersound, Saautiverse Anthology
- Somto Ihezue and Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki – A City, A Desert and all their Dirges. From Mothersound, Saautiverse Anthology
- Busayo Akinmoju – Kinsmen. From Other and Different (A Coup of Owls 2023 Anthology of diverse fiction)
- Jackie Chikambure – One Braid at a Time. From Zim SF #ShonaReads.
- Naomi Eselojor – Seventy-year-old Corpse Harvester (Dark Matter Magazine)
- Joshua Uchenna Omenga & Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki – The Pet of Olodumare (The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction)
- Adam Oyabanjo – The Wrong Shape To Fly (Worlds Long Lost)
- Aline-Mwezi Niyonsenga – Fell Ourselves (Giganotosaurus)
- Oluwatomiwa Ajeigbe – Immortality Soup (Lightspeed Magazine)
- Dilman Dila – The Terminal Move (Rosarium Publishing)
- Joshua Uchenna Omenga & Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki – Land of the Awaiting Birth (Between Dystopias: The Road To Afropantheology)
- Somto Ihezue – A Guide, A Door, An Anchor (Frivolous Comma)
- Uchechukwu Nwaka – Challenges to Becoming a Pro Dragonracer in Apapa-Downtown (Escape Pod)
- Ofori-Atta, Nana Afadua – Headphone Boy (Tales and Feathers Magazine)
- Yvette Lisa Ndlovu – His Thing (Lightspeed Magazine)
- Francis Ogamba – Nurse The Children (Uncharted Magazine)
- Plengdi Negle – Dreams, Wires and Nightmares (Translunar Travelers Lounge)
- Lerato Mahlangu – Petunia (Fiyah)
- Nuzo Onoh – Onyili (Nightmare Magazine)
- Masiyaleti Mahlangu – There’s No Hurry In Botswana (The Johannesburg Review of Books)
- Victor Forna – Kɛrozin Lamp Kurfi (Apex Magazine)
- Stephen Embleton – Undulation (Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology, Android Press)
- Tochi Onyebuch – Jamais Vue (Asimov’s)
- Lesley Nneka Arimah – Invasion of the Baby Snatchers (Out There Screaming)
- Dare Segun Falowo – October in Eran Riro (Caged Ocean Dub)
- Suyi Davies Okungbowa – Lady Koi Koi: A Book Report (Apex Mag)
- Tade Thompson – The Luck Thief (The Book of Witches)
- Tobias S Buckell – The Groves Lament (Mothersound: The Sauutiverse Anthology)
- Xan Van Rooyen – The Broken Bones of Summer (Mythaxis)
- Chinaza Eziagighala – A Dose of Insight (Planet Scumm)
- Tobi Ogundiran – A Midnight In Moscow (Jackal, Jackal)
- Mwanabibi Sikamo – Stolen Memories (Omenana Magazine)
- Eugen Bacon – Human Beans (European Astrobiology Institute and Laksa Media)
- Kofi Nyameye – The Pit of Babel (Asimov’s)
- MH Ayinde – The Invoker and Her Quartet (Kaleiodetrope)
- Deji Bryce Olukotun – This Is How We Save Them (Life Beyond Us)
- J Umeh – Kalabashing. (Mothersound: The Sauutiverse Anthology)
- Moses Oseh Utomi – Lies of the Ajungo (Tordotcom)
- Eugen Bacon – Sina, The Child With No Echo (Android Press)
- Abdulrahim Hussani – The Library Virus (Wilted Pages: An Anthology of Dark Academia)
- NK Jemisin – Reckless Eyeballing (Out There Screaming)
- Nnedi Okorafor – Stones (Clarkesworld)
- Alex Jennings – Good Night Gracie (New Suns 2)
[Thanks to Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki for the story.]
