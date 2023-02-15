2023 NASFiC Hotel Booking Opens

Pemmi-con, the 15th North American Science Fiction Convention, today announced hotel rates and the opening of room booking.

The event takes place July 20-23 at the Delta Hotels Winnipeg and the RBC Convention Centre Winnipeg. The Delta Hotels Winnipeg is offering these guest room types and rates to Pemmi-Con members:

Guest room (1 King bed): CA$144/night

Guest room (2 Queen beds): CA$164/night

Rates are in Canadian dollars and do not include local/provincial/federal taxes, which currently total 17.25%. The room block date range is July 17-25, 2023.

Parking is available at an additional charge.

The Delta Hotels Winnipeg is across the street from the RBC Convention Centre. Both venues were home to ConAdian, the 1994 Worldcon.

For more information and to book a room at the Pemmi-Con rate go to the convention website.