2023 TAFF Ballot

The official ballot for the 2023 Trans-Atlantic Fan Fund race [PDF file] has been released. Fans have until April 11, 2023 at 23:59 Pacific / -7 UTC to vote.
The candidates are:
Sandra Bond
Nominators: John D. Berry (North America), Claire Brialey (Europe), Caroline Mullan (Europe), Alison Scott (Europe), Ted White (North America).
Mikołaj Kowalewski
Nominators: Marcin Kłak (Europe), Esther MacCallum-Stewart (Europe), Carolina Gómez Lagerlöf (Europe), Kat O’Steen Jones (North America), Ian Stockdale (North America).
Read the candidates’ platforms on the ballot.
The TAFF-trip goes to Pemmi-con, the 2023 NASFiC, being held July 20-23.
More information is available from the fan fund’s unofficial website.
The online ballot and voting form are now in place, with a slightly corrected PDF (nothing substantial — Sandra Bond’s platform had unwanted line breaks in the first two paragraphs).
https://taff.org.uk/ballots/taff2023.html