2023 TAFF Ballot

The official ballot for the 2023 Trans-Atlantic Fan Fund race [PDF file] has been released. Fans have until April 11, 2023 at 23:59 Pacific / -7 UTC to vote.

The candidates are:



Sandra Bond

Nominators: John D. Berry (North America), Claire Brialey (Europe), Caroline Mullan (Europe), Alison Scott (Europe), Ted White (North America).



Mikołaj Kowalewski

Nominators: Marcin Kłak (Europe), Esther MacCallum-Stewart (Europe), Carolina Gómez Lagerlöf (Europe), Kat O’Steen Jones (North America), Ian Stockdale (North America).

Read the candidates’ platforms on the ballot.

The TAFF-trip goes to Pemmi-con, the 2023 NASFiC, being held July 20-23.

More information is available from the fan fund’s unofficial website.