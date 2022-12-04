2023 TAFF Nominees Announced

The Trans-Atlantic Fan Fund administrators Fia Karlsson and “Orange Mike” Lowrey have announced the candidates for the 2023 TAFF trip from Europe to North America, with itineraries expected to include Pemmi-Con, the 2023 NASFIC in Winnipeg.
The candidates are:
Sandra Bond
Nominators: John D. Berry (North America), Claire Brialey (Europe), Caroline Mullan (Europe), Alison Scott (Europe), Ted White (North America).
Mikołaj Kowalewski
Nominators: Marcin Kłak (Europe), Esther MacCallum-Stewart (Europe), Carolina Gómez Lagerlöf (Europe), Kat O’Steen Jones (North America), Ian Stockdale (North America).
Bonds have been posted and platforms have been received. The date voting will begin is TBA.
I’m pleased to see that your software does allow you to spell Miko?aj and K?ak properly; I know it doesn’t always do that with diacritical marks and the like.
First?
Oh-ho, I see that it messes up the crossed L in comments, but not in original text. Damn!
It’ll drive me to drinkin’!
My pappy said, “Son, you’re gonna’ drive me to drinkin’
If you don’t stop postin’ that Unicode linkin'”
In the comments it’s necessary to use HTML character entities, with the hex code. K& #0322; gets you Kłak.