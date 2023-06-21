All-Star Creators Celebrate the Legacy of Captain America in Milestone 750th Issue

The next era of Captain America begins in July’s Captain America #750. The monumental issue will be a prelude to the future of the Captain America mythos, revealing the fate of Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and Sharon Carter. Check out all the covers for Captain America #750, on sale July 5.

Over the last month, Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson have been embroiled in the pulse-pounding events of Captain America: Cold War. The thrilling crossover is testing Steve and Sam’s bond as they go up against White Wolf and Bucky Barnes who have joined forces to unleash the power of Dimension Z! This game-changing epic will have a heavy impact on both Captains and its devastating aftermath will hit just in time for a major Captain America milestone! Witness what’s to come next in a jam-packed over-sized issue, Captain America #750.

The Captains America mourn their fallen! After the harrowing events of Captain America: Cold War, the Captains America return home to face the cost of victory and honor the power of legacy. Writer Tochi Onyebuchi and artist RB Silva reveal the secret origin of Sam Wilson’s new shield and the reason he chose to pick up the mantle again. Writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Carmen Carnero bring readers the tumultuous reunion of Steve and Bucky. Is there a way forward? Plus, don’t miss a bold new direction for Sharon Carter!

In addition, Captain America #750 will include all-new backup stories starring both Steve and Sam.

Check out all the covers following the jump.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #750

Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, J.M. DEMATTEIS, GAIL SIMONE, DAN JURGENS, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, & CODY ZIGLAR; Art by CARMEN CARNERO, R.B. SILVA, DAN JURGENS, DANIEL ACUÑA, RACHAEL STOTT, MARCUS WILLIAMS, & SARA PICHELLI; Cover by GARY FRANK

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA SR.

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

VARIANT COVER [RED] BY JOHN CASSADAY

VARIANT COVER [WHITE] BY JOHN CASSADAY

VARIANT COVER [BLUE] BY JOHN CASSADAY

On Sale 7/5

[Based on a press release.]