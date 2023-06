Joe H. presents us with two cats not actually sleeping on not-quite-SFF.

Signy (front) and Mallory (behind). One of the books is Neil Barron’s Fantasy Literature: A Reader’s Guide. And books about dinosaurs and cosmology are at least adjacent, aren’t they?

Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com