Cats Sleep on SFF: New Critter

Lis Carey had another new addition:
This charming young lady, unnamed as yet, but clearly of FAO Schwartz’s Edward line, arrived today.
As you can see, Cider immediately explained to her who the critter boss is in our home.
There were no injuries incurred on either side.
Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com
The young lady’s name is now Celia.
“Cider and Celia” sounds like the title of a mystery novel.
@Cassy B–Nicky, being a monkey, can be their sidekick who’s better at picking up objects and getting into places than the dog and the bear!
And it’ll totally be genre, because talking dig, talking bear, talking monkey!