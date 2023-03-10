Cats Sleep on SFF: The Incredibles

Craig Miller shows that when there’s work to be done the whole household pitches in.
Slinky is helping us go through a closet. Clearly an exhausting process.
What Slinky is snoozing on is a Mr. Incredible costume from the animated film The Incredibles.
What a gorgeous cat!
I used to have a Siamese cat named Slinker. His real name was [Ob SFF] Mr. Adventure, but like his namesake, he was a timid cat and slinked his way everywhere, hence he was only ever called Slinker.
Slinky is well named! Perhaps when she wakes up, she’ll put on the costume and become Elastigirl-cat.