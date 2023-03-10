Cats Sleep on SFF: The Incredibles

Posted on by

Craig Miller shows that when there’s work to be done the whole household pitches in.

Slinky is helping us go through a closet. Clearly an exhausting process.

What Slinky is snoozing on is a Mr. Incredible costume from the animated film The Incredibles.

Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com

2 thoughts on “Cats Sleep on SFF: The Incredibles

  1. What a gorgeous cat!

    I used to have a Siamese cat named Slinker. His real name was [Ob SFF] Mr. Adventure, but like his namesake, he was a timid cat and slinked his way everywhere, hence he was only ever called Slinker.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.