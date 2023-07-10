Chengdu Worldcon Announces 2023 Hugo Voting Is Open

The Chengdu Worldcon committee today announced that voting has opened for the 2023 Hugo, Lodestar and Astounding Awards.
Individuals must have a WSFS membership to be eligible to vote (in addition to any other type of available membership).
Eligible members log into the 2023 Hugo Awards page on the official website. Click “Vote” to enter the Qualification Check. After verification, you can access the voting page.
All online ballots must be received by October 1, 2023, 17:59 pm China Standard Time (CST, UTC +8)/September 30, 2023,23:59 pm Hawaiian Time. For the paper ballots, the valid date shall be subject to the postmark and the ballots shall be mailed before October 1, 2023 China Standard Time (CST, UTC +8). If you have any questions about the final ballot, please contact the Hugo Awards Subcommittee of the 2023 Chengdu Worldcon by sending emails to [email protected].
The winners will be announced at the Hugo Award ceremony on October 21, 2023.
For the website also has an instructional graphic.
I was able to get in, so despite not getting any email from them since early May, I’m apparently still a member.
The website loads VERY slow on my connection, and it appears to be designed so bits of it load as you scroll, which makes it really janky and nasty to try to read. Style over substance. I wish more web designers would test their systems on slow connections.
Still no packet, as far as I could see. At least the log in wasn’t too complicated.
Got as far as step 3 – no email.
I was able to get a login email and submit votes.
It took a few minutes before the login email arrived. In between I had sent an email to the help desk, however, I don’t think that was what resulted in the login arriving, I think it was just slow.
The confirmation email I got had a subject line of “login” and was from hugo_receipt at message.chengduworldcon.com
It went into my spam box, but I’ve been checking that for any mail from them.
I did get the announcement email, but as usual it went to my junk folder. By the way, is there any way to access one’s own membership information to check name, address, etc.? If so, I haven’t found it.
Bob Roehm: On the Chengdu Worldcon homepage there’s an orange “login” (or buy membership) button. Once you press that you go to a page where you’re supposed to be able to get a login link. Or if you were sent a link when you were first notified of your membership, that link (not code number, but link) should be used as a starting point.
Thanks for the update. I did not see any emails from Chengdu on this in my inbox or spam folder. I’m torn about voting now, as I’m still hoping that there will be a voter packet with translations for the works in Chinese at short fiction length. Neil Clarke mentioned (on Facebook) that “‘Resurrection’ by Ren Qing has been published in English in an anthology published by Future Fiction. ‘Zhurong on Mars’ by Regina Kanyu Wang has been translated for an anthology coming out later this year.” He also opined that hopefully translations are in progress for the other such works. I guess I’m hopeful.
“You can click ‘Reset Rank’ to adjust your preference.”
Does that mean “clear the entries for that category and start over”?
For some dumb reason I thought these were due at the end of August. This gives me September also to read and watch. For all of you who are not world travelers, keep the International Date Line in mind. 🙂
DB: That was my experience.
Alternatively, it was possible to pull back to the bottom box something I had initially put in the ranking box.
I have heard that certain email providers (yahoo, hotmail) aren’t allowing emails through … I was given [email protected] as the place to start.
Got my login email immediately. Saved and submitted my initial votes. No confirmation email yet though.
As usual, I haven’t gotten any e-mail from Chengdu, because my e-mail provider hates them or rather hates anything foreign.
Though I was able to submit my nominations via my gmail account.
Anyone receiving comfirmation emails?
I did not get a confirmation email. I don’t know if I didn’t save it correctly, or if it’s just not sending them.
I didn’t receive a confirmation email either. The instructional graphic says they will be sent, but it’s not happening.
I always got them fairly quickly during nominations. I’ll wait until I have some more votes to submit and bug them then if I still don’t get anything.