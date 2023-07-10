Chengdu Worldcon Announces 2023 Hugo Voting Is Open

The Chengdu Worldcon committee today announced that voting has opened for the 2023 Hugo, Lodestar and Astounding Awards.

Individuals must have a WSFS membership to be eligible to vote (in addition to any other type of available membership).

Eligible members log into the 2023 Hugo Awards page on the official website. Click “Vote” to enter the Qualification Check. After verification, you can access the voting page.

All online ballots must be received by October 1, 2023, 17:59 pm China Standard Time (CST, UTC +8)/September 30, 2023,23:59 pm Hawaiian Time. For the paper ballots, the valid date shall be subject to the postmark and the ballots shall be mailed before October 1, 2023 China Standard Time (CST, UTC +8). If you have any questions about the final ballot, please contact the Hugo Awards Subcommittee of the 2023 Chengdu Worldcon by sending emails to [email protected].

The winners will be announced at the Hugo Award ceremony on October 21, 2023.

For the website also has an instructional graphic.