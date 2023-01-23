Chengdu Worldcon Calls for Program Topics, Invites Business Meeting Submissions

The Chengdu Worldcon’s Chinese-language website has added posts inviting people to recommend program topics and telling members how to submit items to the business meeting. At this time the English-language site has not published corresponding posts.

Computer-translated texts of the two posts follow – which may be imprecise.

“2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention Theme Salon (Program) topic collection activity open!”

[Description of Chicon 8 program omitted]

…In the program of the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention, there will be more than 200 events involving more than 800 Issues. The types of topics include but are not limited to literature, science, film, art, manga, animation, clothing, rice circle culture, music, games, new media, parties, podcasts, community organizations, writing, miscellaneous; The forms include but are not limited to small seminars (Panel), interview (Interview), signing (Autographing), reading (Reading), and Table Talk, combining international elements and local characteristic elements to achieve diversified and wonderful interaction.

At present, we have received more than 100 questions from overseas members, and now, the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention Process Activity Department is collecting questions for Chinese science fiction fans. Sci-fi fans come and show off your sci-fi ideas! In the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention Program, you are the organizer and creator, come and leave your wonderful imagination world!

Participants: All fans (individual or group participation)

Deadline for submission: March 31, 2023

Submission method: Fill in the questionnaire below

Contact Inquiry Email:

[email protected]

Note: This activity is the first phase of the collection, and if there is any adjustment according to the collection situation, the notice of the Executive Committee of the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention shall prevail.

“Call for issues for business meetings open! We invite you to optimize the Charter of the World Science Fiction Association”

According to the World Science Fiction Association Bylaws, only World Science Fiction Society (WSFS) members can participate in proposals, including:

1. Supporting member of the 2021 World Science Fiction Convention in Washington

2. Supporting member of the 2022 World Science Fiction Convention in Chicago

3. 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention newly registered support member

To participate in the topic proposal of the affairs meeting, you must log on to the official website www.chengduworldcon.com purchase the World Science Fiction Society (WSFS) support member to obtain the corresponding benefits.

If two or more members jointly initiate the issue, the member must provide the membership number and send the issue to the designated email address

[email protected]。 After the proposed topics are reviewed and approved by the panel of the conference, they will become the official topics of the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention Affairs Conference, and will be debated and resolved during the conference.

The Council proposed a deadline of 30 days before the opening of the World Science Fiction Convention.

The business meeting is expected to last for 4 days and is divided into preparatory meetings, issue debate resolution meetings, financial reporting meetings and 2025 site selection results announcement meetings.

Proposed amendments to the Existing Rules shall take effect immediately after they are voted on at the Panel; The proposed amendments to the Constitution of the World Science Fiction Association shall be voted on again at the World Science Fiction Convention Conference of the following year after being voted and passed at the affairs meeting of the World Science Fiction Convention in the following year.