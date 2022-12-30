Chengdu Worldcon Presentation at Smofcon 38

It’s been over a year since the Chengdu Worldcon won the 2023 site selection contest and voters have never heard from the committee. In contrast, Glasgow 2024 emailed members less than three weeks after winning at Chicon 8.
WHERE IS PR#1? Early in December at Smofcon 38, Chengdu Worldcon co-chair Ben Yalow finished his presentation by saying, “Those of you who have worked me with me through many, many decades are aware of the fact that I am of the sort of person who believes that the purpose of silver linings is to bring dark clouds with them.” That sentiment perfectly suits the leadership of a committee that embodies Zeno’s Paradox. Yalow said in September at Chicon 8 that a draft of PR#1 would be ready “within another few days” but at Smofcon, he said that members haven’t gotten PR#1 yet because Chengdu “has not completely finalized hotel arrangements,” nor will they receive it “until everything is locked in to the satisfaction of people who get very nervous.”
Whether the convention will have enough money is evidently the source of that anxiety. Yalow said at Smofcon, “People may or may not realize membership income is a trivial part of this Worldcon, unlike every other Worldcon in the past several decades, we are totally dependent on sponsorships and we are working with various corporate and governmental entities to get sponsorships locked down. Until we get the amount of those dollars and a lot of amounts locked down plans are still very very very much up in the air” and Yalow said securing these sponsorships has been “a significant source of delay.”
2025 SITE SELECTION AND 2023 HUGO VOTING. Questioned about Chengdu’s readiness to run site selection for 2025, Yalow used the committee’s failure to issue PR#1 to justify vague answers about their preparation to carry out basic functions in two major areas. Yalow said, “Until we can get PR1 out we are reluctant to put other specific schedules in. However, we recognize that there are some deadlines that are locked in from either the Constitution or the necessary administration of things. We know that the filing deadline for site selection is 180 days before the Worldcon. There is no choice on hitting that deadline.”
As for the Hugos, Yalow said: “…In order to make the Hugos work we really need to open things over the next couple of months. You do not have a hard deadline there but since, as people are aware, a number of us have been involved in Hugo Administration in the past — specifically Dave [McCarty] has done it several times, I’ve been on the subcommittee several times — we know what the Hugo schedule has to look like. So those are things that are driving. Yet on the other hand we are not going to wait for a progress report to get those kinds of questions and mailings done.”
McCarty, who was sitting next to Yalow during Chengdu’s presentation, added: “Our goal is to have online nominations open by the end of January. The tentative schedule for nomination is January for as much as we have an open February and all of March for nomination, and locked in dates for other things behind.
“Probably the web will come online before PR2 with a paper nominating ballot comes out. The paper nominating ballot will come out in sufficient time to get things in for the end of March.”
Later on, McCarty said members could expect the committee to send them an email with Hugo voting information: “Regarding Hugo voting… there should be an email blast going out to people with all the information about nominating and your information about logging into the website. That should go out slightly before the website opens up for people to nominate, so that should be sometime in mid-January. There’s likely to be an email from Chicon 8 about stuff to remind folks about the upcoming Chengdu [Worldcon] and participating as well. This happens I believe slightly even before that, so there’s a couple of different blasts that we’ll be sending out [about] nominating information to people coming up in the next six weeks or so.”
BUSINESS MEETING. The Smofcon audience, trying to digest what had been said, wondered if Chengdu was prepared to carry out another constitutional requirement, asking “Do you have any contingency plans for the situations where you cannot secure sponsorships or have your convention or do anything else like hold the business meeting?”
Yalow answered, “It takes 12 people to hold a business meeting. Holding a business meeting is not an issue. We will comply with all of the requirements in the constitution. That’s easy to do. That doesn’t require a lot of sponsorship.”
One of the tribal divisions among conrunners is between those who prioritize the convenience of the committee and those who prioritize serving the members (which is not just more work but involves sharing more information publicly and addressing criticism in a productive way). The 2023 site selection voters want to be acknowledged as part of a Worldcon community. Too bad that has not been convenient for the Chengdu Worldcon committee which has chosen to spend a year perfecting their first “progress” report instead of doing a simple act of community-building by contacting its members.
Video of the 2023 Worldcon (Chengdu) Presentation at SMOFCon 38 on December 3 is available at the link. There are also videos of the other presentations online, including the one from Glasgow 2024.
Worldcon goes Fyre Festival.
Hear, hear. #mayweliveininterestingtimesNOT
Is there still a 12/31 deadline to buy membership to nominate in Hugos? Nothing on their web page or social media. Can’t buy a membership except for wiring funds to ‘a collaborator’.
Click
@Phoenix: It was moved back to 31 January.
Hugos, site selection, and business meeting are the minimum requisites of a Worldcon, and so far the Chengdu con has shown no indication that they are prepared to accomplish even these. Perhaps someone could direct me to the part of the Chengdu bid materials where it was stated that the primary funding mechanism for Worldcon 2022 was going to be ‘sponsorships’ rather than ‘memberships’.
It will be an interesting WorldCon to observe from a distance. A great, safe distance.
This will sound cynical, but it sounds like lining up government and corporate sponsors is a priority because the CPP has decided that this Worldcon will be a propaganda campaign for the PRC. So those government and corporate interests have the most say in what’s going on, no matter what anyone else says.
Even with minimal sponsorship, it ought to be possible to provide a ball-pit of a reasonable size.
@Iain–This sounds all too likely. Safety concerns aside, I am very glad to not be attending Chengdu.
This sounds an awful lot to me like “We need to get government sign-off before we can do anything. We have no idea how long it’s going to take to get government sign-off, and have zero way to influence that. Let’s all cross our fingers and hope it’s not too late!”
It feels odd to me that a lot of comments about Chengdu make it sound like the problem is an inept con committee, when my guess would be that the skill level of the con committee is incredibly irrelevant to this situation. Treating this like just another Worldcon is very strange to me.
The WSFS voted* for a Chinese Worldcon. It’s getting a Chinese Worldcon, with everything that entails. This isn’t some mysterious unforeseeable surprise; this is exactly what they voted* for.
(* I mean, as long as we count the 1591 Chinese votes that gave a name but didn’t even bother to list a mailing address. There’s obviously some magical barrier to countries/organizations just making up people and essentially renting Worldcon’s name from WSFS for a year, right?)
If they dont need membership incoome, I hope Discon doesnt pass on the voting fees, and instead gives it to charity. I want some good to come out of this disaster
I’m hopeful the China reopening, which happened after this report, will help solve a lot of problems. Get a bunch of memberships in, relieve financial pressure on hotels.
I agree with Mike though that the lack of communication is particularly bad. Whatever problems they have, the community can help solve unless they keep it secret
bookworm1398 says I’m hopeful the China reopening, which happened after this report, will help solve a lot of problems. Get a bunch of memberships in, relieve financial pressure on hotels.
China reopening? What are you talking about? The US government just slapped a Covid test requirement on each and every individual coming from China. That’s how concerned our government is.
It’s predicted by epidemiologists hat the current China COVID wave will kill in excess of one million people.
Sure China reopening.
I appreciate Ben’s informing us, but I feel like I’m still missing a lot. Was Chengdu intending from the beginning to fund the convention primarily through sponsorships? That would explain why they did not charge site selection voters for upgrading to attending. But why didn’t they anticipate that getting sponsorships could be difficult? That seems like it should have been obvious.
@Cat Eldridge
China is apparently giving up on trying to stop the virus. That’s “re-opening” – of a sort. Not any kind that we need, though.
P J Evans says China is apparently giving up on trying to stop the virus. That’s “re-opening” – of a sort. Not any kind that we need, though.
Precisely.
I was in one country that was involved in a civil war and I fully expect all authoritarian governments to lie to protect their assets..
Among the odd things here is that the Chengdu Worldcon previously had so much cash that they could afford to give Chicon 8 $57,000 of the pass-along funds they were entitled to. Or, at least, they thought they could afford it.
Joshua K.: I haven’t pursued the question again since my “Chengdu Worldcon Update” last month, but at that time when I asked Ben Yalow they still hadn’t moved the DisCon III site selection membership payments to U.S. accounts of their own. Therefore, it can be inferred that Chengdu must not have had someplace to park the $57,000 in pass-on funds they would have received and letting Chicon 8 use the money avoided that immediate problem. It’s now entirely possible that Chengdu will be entitled to passon-funds from Chicon 8, and the goodwill gesture might not represent a complete loss.
You know, I was willing to give Chengdu the benefit of the doubt. However, Chengdu has had a year to get sponsorships, get a functional website up and running, arrange for hotels and get out a progress report. However, so far all there is is a website that I at least cannot even log into. I have e-mail Chengdu about this, but haven’t even received a response so far.
Other Worldcons are already well into programming planning at this point in time and have issued two progress reports. On the Chengdu website, I can’t even find a space to apply for programming, at least not on the English version.
Also, Hugo nominations would normally open in two weeks or so. Currently, I’m not confident that Chengdu will be able to manage even that.
What this proves is that we need a mechanism in place for what happenes when a seated Worldcon goes incommunicado and cannot get their act together at all. We do have a mechanism in place, if a Worldcon declares that they are unable to host, namely that the other seated Worldcon takes over, but so far Chengdu is neither declaring they’re not able to host nor are they doing anything else.
We may also have to tighten rules regarding site selection votes, if there really were irregularities with some of the votes for Chengdu, i.e. requiring a valid street address and unique e-mail address in order to vote. As with the puppies, this is the sort of mess no one really anticipates, until it happens, but once it does we should make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Of course, any changes will probably have to submitted and voted upon in Glasgow and ratified in wherever 2025 will be (Seattle seems to be the only bid), because I strongly suspect that the Chengdu Business Meeting, if it happens at all, will be Ben Yarlow and eleven Chinese folks who may or may not know what is going on.
I have no idea how to even get a membership (if it’s possible at all). I would call that a failure of epic proportions.
@Cora Buhlert: Tightening up the rules for anything in WSFS is a long process, and I think there are good reasons for it. But one thing we learned from the puppy crisis is that Worldcon members will vote in large numbers, if and when they understand it is important. We need more participation in Site Selection voting, and also more attention to the bids and hard questions.
@Hampus Eckerman: I was minded to test your comment. I went to chengduworldcon.com. There was an orange button in the middle of the home page that said “Register”. I clicked it. So far, so good. But on the registration page, there was a popup that they’re still working on international credit card support, with a link to subscribe for updates.
@Cora Buhlert:
I’ve been thinking about this a bit. The problem is devising a constitutional responsibility that has to hit early enough that the plug can be pulled without too much harm (to my mind, this means before the immediately preceding Worldcon) but isn’t just pointless busywork.
What I would propose is something along the lines requiring that the Worldcon must provide its Site Selection voters their membership numbers within 180 days of being seated. Or within 90 days of the membership pass-along being complete. (I’m not picky about the details.) Basically, just a requirement that the newly seated Worldcon establishes some kind of minimal communication with its members. Failure to do so would result in automatic committee failure.
I note that Glasgow would be fully compliant with this requirement (I just double-checked my badge number on the Glasgow site right now) and Chicon would have been as well.