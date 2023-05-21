Cider Reviews Sockeye Salmon Dog Treats

Introduction: Did you know that dogs can’t eat tuna? Well they can’t but they certainly can eat salmon. (No, I don’t know why one fish is good and one isn’t.) And that brings us to Cider’s review of Max and Neo Sockeye Salmon, a treat that the companion of Lis likes quite a bit. Well she liked that quite a lot after her companion got the package open… Read her review complete with photos and a video to boot.

Max and Neo Freeze Dried Wild Caught Sockeye Salmon Dog Treats – Single Ingredient, Wild Caught Pacific Northwest Sockeye Salmon, Human Grade

Review by Cider. I, Cider, received this package of Max and Neo Sockeye Salmon Treats, from a friend. Lis says the package is a pretty blue color. Me, I don’t get much beyond, “it’s blue,” because dogs don’t have all the same stuff in our eyes.

I carefully checked out the packaging.

Next, I asked Lis to open it. That proved to be a challenge for her! Why? Pro tip! Don’t cut where it tells you to cut! You’ll still have a sealed bag! Turns out, Lis found, you have to cut just barely above the spot where you can feel the thingy that makes it resealable. Finally, she got it, though.

Then she got me a small piece.

And I started right away, eating it. As you can see, it was unexpectedly chewy, but it was really tasty.

I put it down for a few seconds several times, but I didn’t stop!

When I was done, what I had was this little piece, that was small and thin — Lis calls it “paper thin.”

Lis asked me a couple times if I wanted to eat that last bit, but I thought it had a wrong texture, and Lis wondered if it was like the rind on an orange — not there to be eaten!

Overall, I found it really tasty, and it gave really good chew quality. There are lots of different size pieces, too, so you can take different size pieces depending on how long you want to keep busy with it. Just tell your humans you want they need to pay extra attention opening it the first time, and that they’ll probably need to pick up that rind piece when you’re done.

As I said at the beginning, this was a gift from a friend.