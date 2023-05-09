Disenchantment Is a Matt Groening Graphic Novel Spinoff

On September 19, Titan Comics will release Disenchantment: Untold Tales Volume 1, collecting never-before-seen comics from the Disenchantment universe, featuring Bean, Elfo, Luci and all the favorite characters from The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening’s popular animated series.



Disenchantment: Untold Tales Volume 1 is the first of three all-new graphic novels chronicling the stories you didn’t see on screen.



Only the first two issues of these comics were previously released as a convention exclusive in 2019, and over 500 pages and 17 issues of original strips, featuring all-new stories, were left unpublished…until now. The first graphic novel in this exciting series also features exclusive content from the show’s creators.



Matt Groening is an American cartoonist and animator, and creator of the modern classics Life In Hell, The Simpsons, Futurama and Disenchantment.

[Based on a press release.]