Eurocon 2025 Site Picked

The 2025 Eurocon will be Archipelacon 2 in Mariehamn, Åland. The dates are June 26-29, 2025.
Guests of Honor
- Jeff VanderMeer
- Ann VanderMeer
- Mats Strandberg
- Emmi Itäranta
Memberships:
Adult attending: 40€
Youth (26 or under by June 26, 2025): 20€
Child (12 or under by June 25, 2025): 5€
On social media:
2024. The 2024 Eurocon will take place in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, from August 16-19, 2024.
Follow the con on social media:
- Website: https://www.erasmuscon.nl
The 2024 Eurocon will be Erasmuscon, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in August 2024
Guests of Honor
- Bo Balder
- Jasper Fforde
BIDS FOR FUTURE EURCONS. The following bid announcements for upcoming Eurocons were made at Eurocon 2023.
- 2026 Berlin, German (MetropolCon)
- 2027 Lisbon, Portugal