Eurocon 2025 Site Picked

The 2025 Eurocon will be Archipelacon 2 in Mariehamn, Åland. The dates are June 26-29, 2025.

Guests of Honor

  • Jeff VanderMeer
  • Ann VanderMeer
  • Mats Strandberg
  • Emmi Itäranta

Memberships:

Adult attending: 40€
Youth (26 or under by June 26, 2025): 20€
Child (12 or under by June 25, 2025): 5€

2024. The 2024 Eurocon will take place in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, from August 16-19, 2024.

Guests of Honor

  • Bo Balder
  • Jasper Fforde

BIDS FOR FUTURE EURCONS. The following bid announcements for upcoming Eurocons were made at Eurocon 2023.

  • 2026 Berlin, German (MetropolCon)
  • 2027 Lisbon, Portugal

