Eurocon 2025 Site Picked

The 2025 Eurocon will be Archipelacon 2 in Mariehamn, Åland. The dates are June 26-29, 2025.

Guests of Honor

Jeff VanderMeer

Ann VanderMeer

Mats Strandberg

Emmi Itäranta

Memberships:

Adult attending: 40€

Youth (26 or under by June 26, 2025): 20€

Child (12 or under by June 25, 2025): 5€

2024. The 2024 Eurocon will take place in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, from August 16-19, 2024.

Guests of Honor

Bo Balder

Jasper Fforde

BIDS FOR FUTURE EURCONS. The following bid announcements for upcoming Eurocons were made at Eurocon 2023.

2026 Berlin, German (MetropolCon)

2027 Lisbon, Portugal