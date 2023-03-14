Fur the ‘More Bans Unnamed Individual

The board of directors of the Mid-Atlantic Anthropomorphic Association, Inc. released a statement today about action taken to remove a member during Fur the ‘More, a furry-themed convention held March 10-13 in Arlington, VA.

The statement is a follow-up to yesterday’s tweet:

While we cannot comment on specific actions involving individual attendees, Fur the ‘More would like to reiterate that we are committed to safeguarding all attendees, especially our LGBTQIA+ and POC attendees. Hate has no home here. #furmore2023 pic.twitter.com/T5jMVAyTA3 — Fur the More #furmore #furmore10 (@FurtheMore) March 12, 2023

