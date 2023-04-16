Groundhog Minute

By Daniel Dern: The first of these very short time travel/loop movies showed up in my YouTube feed. What I thought was a trailer for a cool movie turned out to be a complete very short movie… and led my finding (and watching) a few more same/similar-themed shorts.

Lazy Boy — A man discovers his La-Z-Boy recliner is a 1-minute time machine.

Coffee Time – Time Travel Short Film

A third video is age-restricted and can only be viewed at YouTube — One-Minute Time Machine.