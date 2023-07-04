The NBC Peacock as it appeared in the early 1960s

By Rich Lynch: It happened about a half century ago, back in 1962 or 1963 I think. My parents had brought me, along with my brother and sisters, on a visit to my aunt and uncle. They had lived in the northern New York town of Adams Center, about 20 miles from where we were in Chaumont, and it was far enough away that we really didn’t see them very often. And sometime in the interval between that visit and the previous one they had gone out and done something that my 12-or-13-year-old self back then had probably considered to be almost science-fictional. They had purchased a device which had brought them into what I had thought of as the World of the Future.

I remember that we all gathered around it when my uncle turned it on. It sprang to life, showing the cartoonish image of a multi-colored bird as it spread its tail feathers. And then a disembodied voice solemnly proclaimed: “The following is brought to you in living color on NBC.” It was the very first time I’d ever watched a color TV.

An RCA color TV from 1963

Until then my television viewing had been limited to the black-and-white set my parents owned which had brought us TV programs from just three television broadcast stations – one in nearby Watertown and two in Syracuse. I’d been aware that color television sets existed, of course, but they were expensive and not something that my parents felt they could afford. And for that reason I don’t think that I or any of my siblings had ever campaigned for them to get one – saving up for holiday gifts and summer activities was a far greater priority. That the situation was different for my aunt and uncle was, I guess, a revelation to me – I hadn’t realized they were that better off than us. Or maybe it was just a different set of priorities for them. In the end it hadn’t mattered – I’d just been happy that they’d shared the experience with us.

It wasn’t until sometime in the early 1970s that a color television finally came into my parents home and I remember that I was the instigator – there had been a spectacular NASA Apollo launch scheduled during a week when I was going to be home from college and I had used that as an excuse to convince my older sisters to help me underwrite most of the cost. My first color TV came a few years after that, after I had married Nicki and we were living in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The inducement was an even more grandiose space spectacular, though it was a movie and not real life: one of the broadcast networks was going to show Silent Running and I had thought, you know, the planet Saturn would probably look glorious in color. And hey, it did!

It was all a long time ago and I guess I’m a bit surprised to realize that my two sense-of-wonder color TV experiences bracketed a time span of only about a dozen years – Nicki and I have had our flat screen TV for longer than that! And now I can only wonder what televisions will be like a half century from now. Already we’re being inundated with promotional material for advanced TVs with newer technology than what was available when we had bought our flat screen: first there was 4K, 8K and UHD; now there are the even more cutting-edge OLED and QLED, whatever the heck they are. I have no doubt that decades from now we’ll have media streaming technologies that will make even these current-day innovations seem very old-fashioned in comparison. But you know, I’m still pretty sure there’s always gonna be one thing that will never change. Whatever the technology turns out to be, it will always be presented…in living color.