Kill Kat Evil Wafers Vinyl Figure

By Cat Eldridge: Ok, I like Kit Kats though some of the Kit Kat flavors admittedly should have never happened such as the Kumamon Ikinari Dango Kit Kat red bean paste. Really should never have happened, so one friend who tasted it told me in a graphic detail.

Dead Zebra, the company that makes this delectable and now really really expensive sought-after “treat”, says of their parody candy figures —

Are sugary treats killing us? Kill Kat is certainly trying! These evil wafers are determined to cause some damage. Andrew Bell’s original sculpture is back in vinyl figure form! This sweet and psycho conjoined candy stands 6” tall and comes in a candy wrapper style package.

The packing is a definite homage to the Kit Kat bar and is accurate to the design of the ubiquitous candy bar though it is oversized with the characters being six inches tall.

There are a number of variants available, chase variants as they’re called in the trade – see images of them all at the link. Two are called Evil Wafers in Demonic Possession which is a one in ten variant that “harbor a dark secret… a ‘dark’ chase edition with glow in the dark eyes!” and another is Poison Pumpkin Spice which is described as “It’s Pumpkin Spice season… which also happens to be Poison season, who knew? Rally your seasonal fall craving for artificial flavors, but be aware of the consequences! Warning: May cause basic tendencies.”

It was reasonably priced at forty dollars on the site though the only way to get the variants now is on eBay where they’ll will cost you really, really dearly now running at least two hundred and fifty dollars. Me, I’m not that keen to get them though they are cool.