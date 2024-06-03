Marvel Comics Celebrates Its LGBTQIA+ Icons In New Pride Variant Covers

Marvel Comics kick offs Pride Month with its annual Marvel’s Voices: Pride anthology one-shot, titled X-Men: The Wedding Special #1, followed by an all-new series of Pride variant covers. On sale throughout June, this year’s Pride variant covers were drawn by two of the industry’s most promising talents—Betsy Cola and Davi Go. Eight covers on Marvel’s hottest titles celebrate LGBTQIA+ heroes from throughout the Marvel Universe, including members of the Avengers, the X-Men, and more. Each piece teams up LGBTQIA+ characters with one of their fellow icons, showcasing both the spirit of Pride Month and exemplifying the importance of strong allyship.

Here are some of the characters spotlighted on this year’s covers:

America Chavez, who delivered justice…like lightning! during Devil’s Reign in Thunderbolts.

Angela, who returns later this month in Immortal Thor #11 where she’ll team up with her siblings to rescue another child of Odin!

Black Cat, whose team-up series with Mary Jane Watson, Jackpot & Black Cat, is on sale now.

Hercules, soon rejoining Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the upcoming Blood Hunt tie-in issues of Avengers.

Hulkling, the “King of Space” who’s made recent appearances throughout the Marvel Universe in Captain Marvel, Loki, and more.

Lightning, the most electrifying member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes who played a pivotal role in 2018’s “No Surrender” event. He’ll be rejoining the team later this year in a yet-to-be announced new Avengers title.

Loki, currently sowing chaos and reigniting an eons-old sibling rivalry in Immortal Thor.

Northstar, the groundbreaking first openly gay character in Marvel Comics. Fans recently saw Northstar lead a new iteration of Canada’s premier super-team during the Fall of X limited series, Alpha Flight.

Rachel Summers, currently playing a pivotal role in Krakoa’s final battle in Rise of the Powers of X. She will star alongside her girlfriend, Betsy Braddock, in the upcoming new run of X-Force.

Rūna, a legendary Valkyrie who first appeared in 2021’s King in Black crossover before making appearances in the pages of Thor, Avengers Unlimited, and more.

On Sale 6/5

X-MEN #35 PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

On Sale 6/12

INCREDIBLE HULK #13 PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

SCARLET WITCH #1 PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

On Sale 6/19

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #52 PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

CAPTAIN AMERICA #10 PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA –

IMMORTAL THOR #12 PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

On Sale 6/26

DAREDEVIL #10 PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

JACKPOT & BLACK CAT #4 PRIDE ALLIES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

