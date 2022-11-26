Marvel Heroes Are Exposed To The Wonderous Size-Shifting Effects Of Pym Particles In New Stormbreakers Variant Covers

Marvel’s Stormbreakers Class of 2023 are here and bringing their talents to your favorite comic series and characters. In February, your pupils will grow to goliath proportions when you view their new size-shifting super hero Stormbreakers variant covers. These pieces portray some of Marvel’s most popular heroes including Storm, Deadpool, and Scarlet Witch with the power of Hank Pym’s eponymous particles. See them shrink down to just a few inches or tower to the heights of an NYC skyscraper on the covers of Marvel’s titles all month long.

Marvel’s Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books. The new group of talents includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa.

Check out their latest covers following the jump. For more information, visit Marvel.com.

On Sale 2/1

SCARLET WITCH #2 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

VENOM #16 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

On Sale 2/8

DAREDEVIL #8 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 2/15

FANTASTIC FOUR #4 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

WOLVERINE #30 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 2/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

DEADPOOL #4 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

[Based on a press release.]