NASFiC 2024 Final Day Photos

By Rich Lynch:

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG…

First panel of the final day of the convention was John Hertz’s book discussion of Heinlein’s The Rolling Stones. It’s from 1952, right in the middle of RAH’s Golden Age of SF juveniles. RAH didn’t choose to depict technology much beyond that which existed or was reasonably plausible for the early 1950s, so instead of a suspension of disbelief the reader obtains a creation of belief. The book is a good example of Heinlein’s expertise in using a socioeconomic basis to create a sense of humanity in his fiction. It’s still readable.

“TIME TRAVEL IN THE MEDIA” PANEL

(L-R) Elektra Hammond, Maria, Chuck Rothman, and Daniel Kimmel

An anthology panel, be it an interesting one that included brief deconstructions and plot analyses, that consisted of shout outs to fan favorites like Quantum Leap and Doctor Who, and some lesser-known shows like The Lazarus Project. My suggestions, when it came time for Q&A, were The History of Time Travel (find it and watch it, it’s worth it) and an old favorite, ‘The Orb’ story arc of The Adventures of Bristol County, Jr. There were so many possibilities for discussion that the panel could have gone on for hours.

CLOSING CEREMONIES

Seated at podium, left to right: Alan Dean Foster, Suford Lewis, Tony Lewis, Phil Foglio, Kaja Foglio, Nilah Magruder. Chair Wayne Brown at lectern.

Short and sweet. The guests all had praise for the concom. And the convention got through its four days without any disasters. Special thanks went out to Chuck Rothman who developed the program. I can second and even third that, as there was no lack of interesting panels to attend. Let’s do it again someday!

Share this: Facebook

X

