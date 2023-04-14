Sandra Bond Wins 2023 TAFF Race

Trans-Atlantic Fan Fund administrators Mike Lowrey and Fia Karlsson announced today that Sandra Bond has been elected as TAFF delegate to Pemmi-con 2023, the NASFiC. Further details about her upcoming trip will be released as they come.

Votes 2023 Sandra Bond Mikolaj Kowalewski No preference Total North American votes * 33 6 3 42 European votes 48 45 2 95 Total 81 51 5 137

VOTING ANALYSIS. Sandra Bond and Mikołaj Kowalewski were the candidates. A total of 137 votes were submitted. The two from Asia and Australia have been rolled into the North American count to protect voter anonymity.

Sandra Bond received a majority of the votes, and was the only candidate to satisfy TAFF’s requirement that a candidate must at least 20 % of the Europe and the North American regions’ votes, which in this race amounted to 19 European votes and 8 North American votes.

The winner’s statement and technical details about three invalid votes are in TAFFest #2.

VOTING FEES RECEIVED. The total ballot donations in different currencies was: Euro: 231.04, Pound: 582.67, Dollar: 414.82.

Sandra Bond. Picture by Oliver Facey.