Sanford Reports 2023 Hugo Finalists Will Be Released 7/6 Posted on July 5, 2023 by Mike Glyer Journalist Jason Sanford tweeted a report that the Chengdu Worldcon will release the Hugo finalists on July 6. Share this:TwitterFacebook
Yay! Assume that 9 EDT is what is meant.
Clicking with hopd6
That would be tomorrow at midday german time. Will be an interesting day, if true. I hope but I am skeptical (also skeptical if we get a HugoPacket this year.
I am skeptical about getting a packet too. Although I did notice what appeared to be packet download buttons (not working yet, of course) when I logged into the not-ready voting area the other night.
I understand that it was the finalists who got that email notice. Very kind of Jason to tell the rest of us 🙂
Oh, I was wondering about not getting that email. (I’ve had surprisingly good luck receiving Chengdu’s emails.)
Thanks to Jason and Mike for passing on the info.