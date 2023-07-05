6 thoughts on “Sanford Reports 2023 Hugo Finalists Will Be Released 7/6

  3. That would be tomorrow at midday german time. Will be an interesting day, if true. I hope but I am skeptical (also skeptical if we get a HugoPacket this year.

  4. I am skeptical about getting a packet too. Although I did notice what appeared to be packet download buttons (not working yet, of course) when I logged into the not-ready voting area the other night.

  5. I understand that it was the finalists who got that email notice. Very kind of Jason to tell the rest of us 🙂

  6. Oh, I was wondering about not getting that email. (I’ve had surprisingly good luck receiving Chengdu’s emails.)

    Thanks to Jason and Mike for passing on the info.

