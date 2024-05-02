See Videos of 2023 Chengdu Worldcon Events

By Ersatz Culture: The fan organization that oversees the Japanese national sf convention recently posted videos of the 2023 Chengdu Worldcon to their YouTube channel. These are a mix of business meeting sessions, the Hugo Awards, and Closing Ceremonies.

Worldcon 81 in Chengdu Bussiness meeting Day2-2 (20 Oct. 2023)

Worldcon 81 in Chengdu Bussiness meeting Day3 (21 Oct. 2023)

Worldcon 81 in Chengdu Hugo Ceremony (21 Oct. 2023)

Worldcon 81 in Chengdu Hugo Night (21 Oct. 2023)

Worldcon 81 in Chengdu Closing

