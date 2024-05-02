See Videos of 2023 Chengdu Worldcon Events

By Ersatz Culture: The fan organization that oversees the Japanese national sf convention recently posted videos of the 2023 Chengdu Worldcon to their YouTube channel. These are a mix of business meeting sessions, the Hugo Awards, and Closing Ceremonies.
- Worldcon 81 in Chengdu Bussiness meeting Day2-2 (20 Oct. 2023)
- Worldcon 81 in Chengdu Bussiness meeting Day3 (21 Oct. 2023)
- Worldcon 81 in Chengdu Hugo Ceremony (21 Oct. 2023)
- Worldcon 81 in Chengdu Hugo Night (21 Oct. 2023)
- Worldcon 81 in Chengdu Closing
