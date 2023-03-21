Six Favorite LGBTQIA+ Marvel heroes On This Year’s Marvel Pride Variant Covers

Fans have have had their first look at this year’s Marvel’s Voices Pride #1 one-shot and now, it’s time to debut some of this year’s extraordinary Marvel Pride Variant Covers.

These covers by Lucas Werneck and David Talaskifeature a diverse lineup of LGBTQIA+ heroes from all corners of the Marvel Universe including icons, rising stars, fan-favorites, and recent breakout characters. This collection will bring Pride Month to your local comic shop on select titles all throughout June.

Here are the characters who will be spotlighted this year and the comics where you can find their stories:

Rachel Summers, aka Askani, the daughter of Jean Grey and Scott Summers from an alternate future, longtime Phoenix host, and overall mutant powerhouse, is currently fighting alongside Captain Britain in the pages of Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain!

Aaron Fischer, aka the Captain America of the Railways, debuted in 2021’s United States of Captain America as a protector of fellow runaways, and after recent appearances in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty will star in his own upcoming Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comic!

Black Cat, Marvel’s greatest thief and one of Spider-Man’s fiercest allies, fans can catch Felicia Hardy clawing her way through villains and committing legendary heists in her latest series, Mary Jane & Black Cat, and in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man!

Fang, aka Daken, son of Wolverine, former X-Men villain, and one of mutantkind’s deadliest warriors, has served Krakoa bravely in team books like X-Factor and Marauders and this summer, he’ll star in a yet to be announced FALL OF X title!

Escapade, the breakout mutant hero from last year’s Marvel’s Voices: Pride, is currently learning how to use her one-of-a-kind powers and proving herself amongst the brightest heroes of the X-Men’s next generation in the limited series New Mutants: Lethal Legion!

Web-Weaver, the most fabulous hero in the Spider-Verse, slayed the runway and super villains alike in last year’s Edge of Spider-Verse and after recent appearances in Spider-Man, will headline his next solo adventure in next month’s Marvel’s Voices: Spider-Verse!

Following the jump, check out four of this year’s Marvel Pride Variant Covers now and stay tuned for the rest to be revealed at a later date. To check out some of this year’s Star Wars Pride Variant Covers visit StarWars.com. For more information, visit Marvel.com.

MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1

Written by STEVE FOXE, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, SARAH GAILEY, SHADI PETOSKY, H.E. EDGMON & MORE. Art by ROSI KAMPE & MORE. Cover by AMY REEDER. On Sale 6/14

On Sale 6/7

IMMORTAL X-MEN #12 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

X-MEN #23 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 6/14

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR OMEGA #1 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

X-MEN RED #12 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

On Sale 6/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #28 PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

[Based on a press release.]