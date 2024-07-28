The Future of Marvel Comics Announced at The Next Big Thing Panel at SDCC

Each year at San Diego Comic-Con, fans gather at the Next Big Thing Panel to discover the biggest shakeups coming to Marvel Comics! This year was no different—in addition to revealing a teaser for One World Under Doom, a new status quo coming to the Marvel Universe following Blood Hunt, Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and a host of Marvel creators announced exciting new series, teased upcoming storylines, and debuted trailers for Venom War and Wolverine: Revenge!

Among the series announced was West Coast Avengers where writer Gerry Duggan and artist Danny Kim fire up this iconic team with a superstar lineup of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, including a seemingly redeemed Ultron, on sale in November! Fans also learned about December’s Ultimate Universe: One Year In, a special one-shot finale to the first year of Marvel’s hit new Ultimate line; and Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness’ 8 Deaths Of Spider-Man, a bold saga coming to the pages of Amazing Spider-Man starting in November, which will also debut a new Doom-inspired Spider-Suit!

Plus, DOGPOOL, who makes his live-action debut in Deadpool & Wolverine, now stars in his very own Infinity Comic that became available on Marvel Unlimited live during the panel! Also coming to Marvel Unlimited in October is Beastly Buddies, a spooky series starring Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, Werewolf by Night, and more horror favorites.

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by DANNY KIM

Cover by BEN HARVEY

Variant Cover by DANNY KIM

ULTRON RETURNS…REDEEMED? Iron Man and War Machine have put together a new team of Avengers – one that includes villains seeking a path to redemption. Their case study? Ultron – who, against all odds, seems to be walking the straight and narrow…for now. But does the success of one guarantee the success of all? Spider-Woman and Firestar have their doubts. And can any amount of heroics really absolve Ultron of his past?

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TBA

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

It’s been one year since the Maker was locked away and the Ultimate Universe was left in the hands of his villainous council. And in that time, heroes around the world have risen up, determined to fix this broken world. Now, with one year left until their leader’s return, the Maker’s Council launches a bold plan to wipe out these heroes. This oversized one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters!

BEASTLY BUDDIES INFINITY COMIC

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by ARMAND BODNAR

Ted and Jack are best friends tackling the sorts of problems all modern readers can relate to: getting ousted from their ancestral castle by pitchfork-wielding villagers, unknowingly being pursued by infamous monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone, and trying to find a place for yourself in the world when one of you is a grouchy werewolf and the other is a plant-based nexus being. In a spooky twist in the comedic spirit of smash hits like It’s Jeff, Beastly Buddies follows Man-Thing and Werewolf by Night as they discover the lighter side of Marvel’s darkest corners on a quest to figure out where they fit in!

DOGPOOL INFINITY COMIC

Written by MACKENZIE CADENHEAD

Art by ENID BALÁM

Come on down to Old MacDeadpool’s Farm and get to know his favorite furry friends: Dogpool, Catpool and Mousepool! But don’t say we didn’t warn ya – their bites are worse than their barks! Check it out right now on Marvel Unlimited!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61/#62

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by ED MCGUINNESSS

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN BEGIN! The world has changed, Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to…SPIDER-MAN?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES with which to save (!?) the world. True believer, they won’t be enough…

