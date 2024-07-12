WSFS 2024: Motion to Add Human Rights and Democracy Standards to Worldcon Site Qualifications

INTRODUCTION. The deadline to submit proposals to the Glasgow 2024 Business Meeting was July 10. The formal agenda will be out soon, but in the meantime the movers of 15 submitted items have provided copies for publication and discussion on File 770.

“Location, Location, Location” proposes to add a formal test of “minimum human rights and democracy” to the requirements to file a Worldcon bid. The bid location would have to meet a certain minimum score in at least one of the following three reports: Reporters without Borders (Global Index), Freedom House (Countries and Territories scores), or Global Insights & Market Intelligence | Economist Intelligence Unit (eiu.com) (registration required to download report).

Also, if a selected location subsequently fell below the minimum standard, certain key Worldcon functions would have to be moved and conducted in a location that does meet the standard.

The motion is signed by: Cliff Dunn, Paul Haggerty, Amy Kaplan, Joshua Kronengold, Ruth Lichtwardt, Ellen Montgomery, Ron Oakes, Ann Marie Rudolph, Randall Shepherd, Kevin Standlee, Gayle Surrette, Tim Szczesuil, Eva Whitley, and Mark Roth-Whitroth.

SHORT TITLE: LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

Moved, to amend the Constitution by adding text as follows:

Section 4.6: Bid Eligibility

4.6.6: No bid filing shall be accepted for a proposed location which, at the time of filing, does not adhere to reasonable standards for minimum human rights and democracy as defined by at least one commonly accepted standard.

The standards at this time shall be:

a) Reporters Without Borders: rating of not less than 60 out of 100 in their Global Score

b) Freedom House: rating of not less than 60 out of 100 in their Freedom in the World dataset

c) Economist Intelligence Unit: rating of at least 6.00 in their Democracy Index

A bid filing which cannot meet any of these standards shall be deemed to be incapable of freely executing the Objectives of the Society as put forth in Article 1, Section 1.2.

4.6.6.1 Bids shall, as part of their filing, indicate their scores on each current scale or index in effect at the time of filing. A bid which does not meet or exceed the minimum score on at least one standard shall not be accepted by the Site Selection Administrator.

4.6.6.2 In the event that a location is seated which later falls out of compliance with the standards in effect at the time, it shall be the duty of the current convention committee to provide for, at a minimum, the Business Meeting, Site Selection, and administration of the Hugo Awards to take place in a location in compliance with a named standard. If the current convention committee shall fail to do so, that shall be considered committee failure under Section 2.6 of the Constitution.

4.6.6.3 If there are one or fewer operative standards, the current convention committee may, with the concurrence of the next convention committee, designate no less than one and up to three published standards of a similar nature, to be in effect for the coming year, in order to guarantee at least one and no more than three active standards at all times.

4.6.6.4 Changes can be made to these standards by following the regular Constitutional amendment process.

Proposed by: Cliff Dunn, Paul Haggerty, Amy Kaplan, Joshua Kronengold, Ruth Lichtwardt, Ellen Montgomery, Ron Oakes, Ann Marie Rudolph, Randall Shepherd, Kevin Standlee, Gayle Surrette, Tim Szczesuil, Eva Whitley, Mark Roth-Whitroth

DISCUSSION:

While efforts to “put the world in Worldcon” are admirable and have allowed us to go to places we would not have gone in previous years, it is also painfully obvious that there are parts of the world where it would be difficult, if not impossible, to carry out certain functions of the World Science Fiction Society safely and freely. Likewise, there are locations where it would be unsafe for a significant portion of fandom to attend out of a concern for the safety of attendees or local fans due to repressive laws regarding sexuality, religious affiliation, and so on.

Such discussion was dismissed as paranoid until recently, often with uncharitable insinuations about those raising the specter of those issues, but it is hard not to view the fiasco surrounding the Chengdu Hugo Awards as being symptomatic of such issues, even if the exact source is shrouded in some mystery (e.g. whether informal governmental pressure was involved versus a judgment call being made out of sincere concern).

The speculative works that the Hugo Awards reward will often reflect controversial subject matters which may not be approved of in many parts of the world. Yet works which attack controversial topics from various angles, some at odds with popular views of the day, are often the works which we might wish to recognize. We do not wish to deny our nominators and voters the ability to freely nominate the works of their choosing, and to have their nominations and votes freely counted. Nor do we wish to force the staff of a convention to choose between adhering to our rules and going to jail, or flouting our rules to protect themselves. In our view, the only moral course is to avoid putting them in that position in the first place.

Almost every country has some sort of rule or law on the books that could cause trouble in extreme circumstances. The sponsors do not operate under any illusion that this is not the case. Having acknowledged that, however, we also need to collectively admit that there are places where these types of rules or laws or customs are the rule rather than the exception. It would be grossly disingenuous to suggest that what happened last year or something similar will never happen again. It is also clear from history that places where such concerns might arise can and will change over time, both as a result of changing national priorities and policies as well as those of fandom.

The objective of this amendment is not to ensure that every Worldcon will take place in an ideal setting for every member – that would almost definitely prove impossible over a long enough timeframe – but merely to set a “basement threshold” which is likely to limit such occurrences. The amendment is also explicitly and intentionally crafted in such a way as to ensure that no country is exempt from potential disqualification if the designated standard cannot be met.

We invest a lot of trust in the convention committees that we select through Site Selection. Our current processes do not prevent a determined group from overwhelming the historic voting numbers in our Site Selection process. If we wish to expand participation in Worldcon, we must also set some boundaries as to what will be considered a suitable location for this conglomeration of members that we have.

Once a bid has been launched, it would create massive discontent if it was later ruled to be ineligible in some way, particularly in some way which was not plainly stated in advance of the process. By publishing these standards as part of the Constitution and the Bid acceptance process, it makes clear to those who wish to bid in a non-qualifying location that they need to find a different venue.

There are current proposals that add oversight to the Hugo selection process. But a key element of those proposals is the presumption that those overseeing the process are truly able to have access to the information that they would need in order to detect irregular actions, that they would be able to recognize it, and that they would not feel compelled to ignore it in order to avoid disastrous consequences for those involved in running the convention in the host location. Threats need not be explicit – a few well-placed words in a conversation from a locale with a history of harassing dissidents can have the same effect as a legal notice. We therefore consider it judicious to avoid, to the extent that we can, having a Worldcon hosted in a location where such pressures are likely to be applied.

We do recognize that these standards, as a rule, operate at the national level rather than the subnational level and that laws can vary within a country. If a sufficient number of standards could be found to address this, we would have strongly considered such a route. Given what is readily available, national-level standards are the best that we feel we can currently rely on.

