Chinese writer Liang Qingsan makes his acceptance speech via video link for best novel at the 13th Chinese Nebula Awards held in Chengdu, Sichuan province, Dec. 10, 2022. [Photo courtesy of EV/SFM]

The winners of the 13th Xingyun Nebula Awards for Chinese Science Fiction were revealed at a ceremony held December 10 in Chengdu.

BEST NOVEL

The New New Newspaper Press: Shadow of the Enchanted Metropolis, by Liang Qingsan (New Star Press)

BEST NOVELLA

“The Eye of Saishiteng”, by Wanxiang Fengnian (The Eye of Saishiteng: A Collection of the 4th Lenghu Award Winning Stories)

BEST SHORT STORY

“Lunar Bank”, by Liang Ling (Lunar Bank)

BEST TRANSLATED WORK

Star Maker, by William Olaf Stapledon, translated by Baoshu (Sichuan Science and Technology Press)

BEST NEW WRITER (2019-2021)

Lu Ban

(Note: the results in two other Xingyun categories, Best Non-Fiction and Best Review, were not reported by China.org.cn.)

Also presented was the inaugural Star Bridge Award which recognizes those who contribute to the international promotion of Chinese sci-fi literature. It went to the team of Chinese and foreign publishers and translators — including Nozomi Omori and Yao Haijun — who helped promote the Hugo Award-winning novel The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin internationally, in particular for their promotion of the Japanese edition.

Another addition this year was the Best Science Fiction Game Idea award, which was given to Planet: Reboot by MMC Society.

The awards ceremony was originally scheduled to be held in Guanghan, Sichuan province in November, however, Covid-19 outbreaks delayed the awards several times, and led the organizers to finally change location, and resulted in several winners participating via video link.

[Thanks to Feng Zhang and the World Chinese Science Fiction Association for the translations of the story titles.]