The winners of the 15th annual Xingyun Awards for Chinese science fiction were announced by the World Chinese Science Fiction Association at a ceremony in Chengdu on May 18.

Ironically, the award for Best Translated Work was presented to R.F. Kuang’s Babel in the same hall that hosted last year’s Hugo Awards for which the novel was unjustifiably ruled ineligible by the committee.

BEST NOVEL 2023

The City in the Well, by Liu Yang (People’s Literature Publishing House)

BEST NOVELLA 2023

“The Fleeting Gravity of Words”, by Zhou Wen (Visiting the Stars: Chinese Stories of Flying to the Outer Space)

BEST SHORT STORY 2023

“Let the White Deer Roam”, by Cheng Jingbo (Science Fiction World, November 2023)

BEST TRANSLATED WORK 2023

Babel, by R.F. Kuang, translated by Chen Yang (CITIC Press)

BEST NON-FICTION 2023

Gazing at the Stars: My Personal Encounter with Chinese Science Fiction, by Yang Xiao (Sichuan People’s Publishing House; Science Fiction World)

BEST NEW WRITER 2021-2023

Lu Hang

Note: The source article did not identify the winner of the Best Review 2023 category.

[Thanks to Feng Zhang and the World Chinese Science Fiction Association for the title translations.]

Babel, translated by Chen Yang, just won the Gold Award of Best Translated Story of 15th Chinese Nebula Awards! Congrats to @kuangrf pic.twitter.com/gnMXvMOUKm — ?? Gu Shi (@gushidoc) May 18, 2024

