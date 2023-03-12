2022 Australian Romance Readers Awards Shortlist

The Australian Romance Readers Association announced the 2022 Australian Romance Readers Award nominees on February 15.
The categories of genre interest are shown below. The complete list of nominees is here. The winners will be announced March 25.
Favourite Paranormal Romance 2022
- A Crown of Cruel Lies by Lana Pecherczyk
- A Relic of Magic and Gold by HM Hodgson
- A Song of Sky and Sacrifice by Lana Pecherczyk
- Keeper of My Desire by HM Hodgson
- Lightning in a Mirror by Jayne Ann Krentz
- Munro by Kresley Cole
- Storm Echo by Nalini Singh
- Sweetwater and the Witch by Jayne Castle
Favourite Sci Fi, Fantasy or Futuristic Romance 2022
- After Yesterday by Jacqueline Hayley
- Archangel’s Resurrection by Nalini Singh
- Emperor by Anna Hackett
- House of Sky and Breath by Sarah J Maas
- Ruined World by Jacqueline Hayley
- Sorrow’s Song by Keri Arthur
- Soul Taken by Patricia Briggs
- The War of Two Queens by Jennifer L Armentrout
- Wicked Nights by MJ Scott