2022 Australian Romance Readers Awards Shortlist

The Australian Romance Readers Association announced the 2022 Australian Romance Readers Award nominees on February 15.

The categories of genre interest are shown below. The complete list of nominees is here. The winners will be announced March 25.

Favourite Paranormal Romance 2022

A Crown of Cruel Lies by Lana Pecherczyk

A Relic of Magic and Gold by HM Hodgson

A Song of Sky and Sacrifice by Lana Pecherczyk

Keeper of My Desire by HM Hodgson

Lightning in a Mirror by Jayne Ann Krentz

Munro by Kresley Cole

Storm Echo by Nalini Singh

Sweetwater and the Witch by Jayne Castle

Favourite Sci Fi, Fantasy or Futuristic Romance 2022

After Yesterday by Jacqueline Hayley

Archangel’s Resurrection by Nalini Singh

Emperor by Anna Hackett

House of Sky and Breath by Sarah J Maas

Ruined World by Jacqueline Hayley

Sorrow’s Song by Keri Arthur

Soul Taken by Patricia Briggs

The War of Two Queens by Jennifer L Armentrout

Wicked Nights by MJ Scott