2022 Bram Stoker Awards Preliminary Ballot Announced

Bram Stoker Award trophy

The Horror Writers Association (HWA) today announced the 2022 Bram Stoker Awards Preliminary Ballot.

This is not the list of finalists, nor are they called nominees: it is the list which HWA members will choose from when they vote to determine the finalists.

The Final Ballot (Bram Stoker Award Nominees for the 2022 calendar year) will be announced on or around February 23, 2023.

THE 2022 BRAM STOKER AWARDS® PRELIMINARY BALLOT

Superior Achievement in a Novel

Baxter, Alan – Sallow Bend (Cemetery Dance Publications)

Iglesias, Gabino – The Devil Takes You Home (Mullholland Press)

Ihli, Noelle W. –Ask for Andrea (Dynamite Books)

Katsu, Alma – The Fervor (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

King, Stephen – Fairy Tale (Scribner)

Kiste, Gwendolyn – Reluctant Immortals (Saga Press)

Kraus, Daniel – The Ghost That Ate Us: The Tragic True Story of the Burger City Poltergeist (Raw Dog Screaming Press)

Malerman, Josh – Daphne (Del Rey)

Nix, Gwendolyn – I Have Asked to Be Where No Storms Came (Crystal Lake Publishing)

Roberts, Nick – The Exorcist’s House (Crystal Lake Publishing)

Ward, Catriona – Sundial (Tor Nightfire)

Superior Achievement in a First Novel

Adams, Erin –Jackal (Bantam Books)

Cañas, Isabel –The Hacienda (Berkley)

Durgin, John –Cursed Among Us (Independently published)

Emerson, Ramona –Shutter (Soho Crime)

Fawcett, Jennifer –Beneath the Stairs (Atria Books)

Gray, John –Desecrated (Ellysian Press)

Hans, Sarah – Entomophobia (Omnium Gatherum)

Jones, KC –Black Tide (Tor Nightfire)

Nogle, Christi –Beulah (Cemetery Gates Media)

Wilkes, Ally –All the White Spaces (Emily Bestler Books/Atria)

Superior Achievement in a Middle Grade Novel

Bayron, Kalynn – The Vanquishers (Bloomsbury Children’s Books)

Brown, Roseanne A. – Serwa Boateng’s Guide to Slaying Vampires (Rick Riordan Presents/Disney Hyperion)

Chow, Derrick – Ravenous Things (Disney Hyperion)

Dawson, Delilah S. – Camp Scare (Delacorte Press)

Hahn, Mary Downing – What We Saw (Clarion Books)

Kraus, Daniel – They Stole Our Hearts (Henry Holt and Co.)

Malinenko, Ally – This Appearing House (Katherine Tegen Books)

Poblocki, Dan – Tales to Keep You Up at Night (Penguin Workshop)

Senf, Lora – The Clackity (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

Stringfellow, Lisa – A Comb of Wishes (Quill Tree Books)

Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel

Aquilone, James (editor) – Kolchak: The Night Stalker: 50 th Anniversary (Moonstone Books)

Barnes, Rodney (author),Alexander, Jason Shawn (artist), NCT, Luis (artist), and Mitten, Chris (artist) – Killadelphia, Vol. 4 (Image Comics)

Gailey, Sarah (author) and Bak, Pius (artist) – Eat the Rich (Boom! Studios)

Lemire, Jeff (author)and Nguyen, Dustin (artist)– Little Monsters, Vol 1 (Image Comics)

Manzetti, Alessandro (author) and Cardoselli, Stefano (artist) – Kraken Inferno: The Last Hunt (Independent Legions Publishing)

Tynion IV, James (authors) and Brombal, Tate and Shehan, Chris (artist) – House of Slaughter, Vol. 1 (Boom! Studios)

Tynion IV, James (author) and Bueno, Alvaro Martinez (artist) – The Nice House on the Lake, Vol. 1 (DC Comics)

Tynion IV, James (author) and Dell’Edera, Werther (artist) – Something is Killing the Children, Vol. 4 (Boom! Studios)

Tynion IV, James (author), Fullerton, Gavin (artist), and O’Halloran, Chris (artist) – The Closet, Vol. 1 (Image Comics)

Young, Skottie (author) and Corona, Jorge (artist) – The Me You Love in the Dark (Image Comics)

Superior Achievement in a Young Adult Novel

Anderson, Lily –Scout’s Honor (Henry Holt and Co.)

Fraistat, Ann –What We Harvest (Delacorte Press)

Jackson, Tiffany D. –The Weight of Blood (Katherine Tegen Books)

Lesperance, Nicole –The Depths (Razorbill)

Marshall, Kate Alice –These Fleeting Shadows (Viking)

Ottone, Robert P. –The Triangle (Raven Tale Publishing)

Parker, Amy Christine –Flight 171 (Underlined)

Schwab, V.E. –Gallant (Greenwillow Books)

Tirado, Vincent –Burn Down, Rise Up (Sourcebooks Fire)

White, Andrew Joseph –Hell Followed with Us (Peachtree Teen)

Superior Achievement in Long Fiction

Allan, Lucy Elizabeth–Skin Grows Over (Ghost Orchid Press)

Allred, Rebecca J. and White, Gordon B. –And in Her Smile, the World (Trepidatio Publishing)

Campbell, Rebecca –The Talosite (Undertow Publications)

Carmen, Christa – “Through the Looking Glass and Straight into Hell” (Orphans of Bliss: Tales of Addiction Horror) (Wicked Run Press)

Hightower, Laurel – Below (Ghoulish Books)

Katsu, Alma –The Wehrwolf (Amazon Original Stories)

Knight, EV – Three Days in the Pink Tower(Creature Publishing)

Kulski, K.P. –House of Pungsu (Bizarro Pulp Press)

Ruthnum, Naben – Helpmeet (Undertow Publications)

Shaw, M. – One Hand to Hold, One Hand to Carve (Tenebrous Press)

Superior Achievement in Short Fiction

Baglio, Joy – “They Could Have Been Yours” (The Missouri Review, No. 45.1)

Benedetto, Warren – “Blame” (The Dread Machine)

Dries, Aaron – “Nona Doesn’t Dance” (Cut to Care: A Collection of Little Hurts) (IFWG Australia, IFWG International)

Gwilym, Douglas – “Poppy’s Poppy” (Penumbric Speculative Fiction Magazine, Vol. V, No. 6)

Hinkle, Larry – “That’s What Friends Are For” (Dark Recesses Press, Vol. 6, No. 16) (Dark Recesses Press)

McCarthy, J.A.W. – “The Only Thing Different Will Be the Body” (A Woman Built by Man) (Cemetery Gates Media)

Rigole, Emily – “The Bear Across the Way” (PseudoPod) (Escape Artists Foundation)

Taborska, Anna – “A Song for Barnaby Jones” (Zagava)

Taborska, Anna – “The Star” (Great British Horror 7: Major Arcane) (Black Shuck Books)

Yardley, Mercedes M – “Fracture” (Mother: Tales of Love and Terror) (Weird Little Worlds)

Superior Achievement in a Fiction Collection

Ashe, Paula D. – We Are Here to Hurt Each Other (Nictitating Books)

Burnett, Justin A. – The Puppet King and Other Atonements (Trepidatio Publishing)

Couturier, Scott J– The Box (Hybrid Sequence Media)

Joseph, RJ – Hell Hath No Sorrow Like a Woman Haunted (The Seventh Terrace)

Khaw, Cassandra – Breakable Things (Undertow Publications)

Raglin, Eric – Extinction Hymns (Brigids Gate Press)

Schwaeble, Hank – Moonless Nocturne (Esker & Riddle Press)

Stephens, Caleb – If Only a Heart and Other Tales of Terror (Salt Heart Press)

Thomas, Richard – Spontaneous Human Combustion(Keylight Books)

Veres, Attila– The Black Maybe (Valancourt Books)

Superior Achievement in a Screenplay

Coggeshall, David – Orphan: First Kill (Dark Castle Entertainment, Eagle Vision, Entertainment One)

Cooper, Scott – The Pale Blue Eye (Cross Creek Pictures,Grisbi Productions, Streamline Global Group)

Derrickson, Scott and Cargill, C. Robert – The Black Phone (Blumhouse Productions, Crooked Highway, Universal Pictures)

Duffer Brothers, The – Stranger Things: Episode 04.01 “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club” (21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre, Netflix, Upside Down Pictures)

Garland, Alex – Men (DNA Films)

Goth, Mia and West, Ti – Pearl (A24,Bron Creative, Little Lamb, New Zealand Film Commission)

Kahn, Lauryn –Fresh (Hyperobject Industries, Legendary Entertainment,Searchlight Pictures)

Lee, Vivian and Griffin, John – From: Episode 01.07 “All Good Things” (AGBO,Epix Studios, MGM, Midnight Radio)

Murphy, Ryan and Brennan, Ian –Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Episode 01.02 “Please Don’t Go” (Netflix, Prospect Films, Ryan Murphy Productions)

Tafdrup, Mads and Tafdrup, Christian – Speak No Evil (Det Danske Filminstitut,FilmFyn, Netherlands Film Production Incentive, Oak Motion Pictures, Profile Pictures)

Superior Achievement in a Poetry Collection

Bailey, Michael and Simon, Marge – Sifting the Ashes (Crystal Lake Publishing)

Bolivar, Adam – Ballads for the Witching Hour (Hippocampus Press)

Cowen, David E. – The Hand That Wounds (Weasel Press)

Lynch, Donna – Girls from the County(Raw Dog Screaming Press)

Oliver, Jeff and Reilly, Gordon – Venomous Words (Hellbound Books)

O’Quinn, Cindy and Ellis, Stephanie – Foundlings (Independently Published)

Pelayo, Cynthia – Crime Scene (Raw Dog Screaming Press)

Manzetti, Alessandro and Runge, Karen – Kubrick Rhapsody (Independent Legions Publishing)

Margariti, Avra – The Saint of Witches (Weasel Press)

Saulson, Sumiko – The Rat King: A Book of Dark Poetry (Independently Published)

Singh, Hamant – The Sybil (Partridge Publishing Singapore)

Sng, Christina – The Gravity of Existence (Interstellar Flight Press)

Superior Achievement in an Anthology

Carmen, Christa and Daniels, L.E.– We Are Providence: Tales of Horror from the Ocean State (Weird House Press)

Datlow, Ellen – Screams from the Dark: 29 Tales of Monsters and the Monstrous (Tor Nightfire)

Hartmann, Sadie and Saywers, Ashley – Human Monsters: A Horror Anthology (Dark Matter Ink)

Jenkins, James D. and Cagle, Ryan – The Valancourt Book of World Horror Stories, Volume 2 (Valancourt Books)

Lagoe, Red – Nightmare Sky: Stories of Astronomical Horror (Death Knell Press)

Murano, Doug –The Hideous Book of Hidden Horrors (Bad Hand Books)

Nogle, Christi and Becker, Willow – Mother: Tales of Love and Terror (Weird Little Worlds)

Ryan, Lindy – Into the Forest: Tales of the Baba Yaga (Black Spot Books)

Taff, John F.D. – Dark Stars (Tor Nightfire)

Tantlinger, Sara – Chromophobia: A Strangehouse Anthology by Women in Horror (Strangehouse Books)

Superior Achievement in Non–Fiction

Cardin, Matt –What the Daemon Said: Essays on Horror Fiction, Film, and Philosophy (Hippocampus Press)

Cisco, Michael – Weird Fiction: A Genre Study(Palgrave Macmillan)

Edwards, Justin D., Graulund, Rune and Höglund, Johan – Dark Scenes from Damaged Earth: The Gothic Anthropocene (University of Minnesota Press)

Grafius, Brandon R. –Lurking Under the Surface: Horror, Religion, and the Questions that Haunt Us (Broadleaf Books)

Hieber, Leanna Renee and Janes, Andrea–A Haunted History of Invisible Women: True Stories of America’s Ghosts (Citadel Press)

Kröger, Lisa and Anderson, Melanie R. –Toil and Trouble: A Women’s History of the Occult (Quirk Books)

Ocker, J.W. – The United States of Cryptids: A Tour of American Myths and Monsters (Quirk Books)

Shapiro, Stephen and Storey, Mark–The Cambridge Companion to American Horror (Cambridge University Press)

Waggoner,Tim –Writing in the Dark: The Workbook (Guide Dog Books)

Wytovich, Stephanie M. –Writing Poetry in the Dark (Raw Dog Screaming Press)

Superior Achievement in Short Non–Fiction

Davis, Chelsea – “Polychromatic Perversity: Hypercolor, Vice, and Violence in Horror” (Tor Nightfire)

Kerestman, Katherine – “Dracula: Bram Stoker’s Love Letter to the Human Race” (Penumbra, no. 3) (Hippocampus Press)

Murray, Lee – “I Don’t Read Horror (& Other Weird Tales)” (Interstellar Flight Magazine) (Interstellar Flight Press)

Nzondi – “When Writing About Mental Illness, Handle with Care” (Books & Buzz Magazine Vol. 4, No. 9) (ChapterBuzz Author Community)

Ottone, Robert P. – “The Lingering Terror of Silent Hill” (Weird House Magazine, No. 1) (Weird House Press)

Pelayo, Cynthia – “This is Not a Poem” (Writing Poetry in the Dark) (Raw Dog Screaming Press)

Ranglin, Eric – “The H Word: A Celebration of Sonic Horror” (Nightmare Magazine, No. 123) (Adamant Press)

Wetmore, Jr., Kevin J. – “A Clown in the Living Room: The Sinister Clown on Television” (The Many Lives of Scary Clowns: Essays on Pennywise, Twisty, the Joker, Krusty and More) (McFarland and Company)

Wood, L. Marie – “African American Horror Authors and Their Craft: The Evolution of Horror Fiction from African Folklore” (Conjuring Worlds: An Afrofuturist Textbook for Middle and High School Students) (Conjure World)

Wood, L. Marie, “The H Word: The Horror of Hair” (Nightmare Magazine, No. 118) (Adamant Press)