2022 Leo Literary Award Winners

The 2022 Leo Literary Awards were announced on May 31. The Leo Awards’ goal is to highlight exceptional works of literature in the furry fandom.

The juried award is given to those works that surpass a benchmark score, which means that there can be multiple “best” works in each category.

NOVELS

Full Circlet by Frances Pauli

Scars of the Golden Dancer by NightEyes DaySpring

A Furry Faux Paw by Jessica Kara

Mouse Cage by Malcolm F. Cross

ANTHOLOGIES

When The World Was Young, edited by The Furry Historical Fiction Society

SHORT STORIES

“Octopus Ex Machina” by Mary E. Lowd

“What Gold Smells Like” by Frances Pauli

“Let Him That Speaketh Fate to Men Have No Fate Of His Own” by Rob MacWolf

“Mark of the Stranger” by Casimir Laski

And “Lids” by Wild Dog Utunu

NONFICTION

“Furry Fiction: The Squishy Edges and the Heart” by Mary E. Lowd

POEMS

“The Homecoming of Daniel Usherswell” by Rob MacWolf

“In the Night Among the Cedars, In the Shelter of the Mountain” by Rob MacWolf

COVERS

Mouse Cage, by PyeParr

And When the World Was Young, by P Sebae