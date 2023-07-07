2022 Leo Literary Award Winners

The 2022 Leo Literary Awards were announced on May 31. The Leo Awards’ goal is to highlight exceptional works of literature in the furry fandom.
The juried award is given to those works that surpass a benchmark score, which means that there can be multiple “best” works in each category.
NOVELS
- Full Circlet by Frances Pauli
- Scars of the Golden Dancer by NightEyes DaySpring
- A Furry Faux Paw by Jessica Kara
- Mouse Cage by Malcolm F. Cross
ANTHOLOGIES
- When The World Was Young, edited by The Furry Historical Fiction Society
SHORT STORIES
- “Octopus Ex Machina” by Mary E. Lowd
- “What Gold Smells Like” by Frances Pauli
- “Let Him That Speaketh Fate to Men Have No Fate Of His Own” by Rob MacWolf
- “Mark of the Stranger” by Casimir Laski
- And “Lids” by Wild Dog Utunu
NONFICTION
- “Furry Fiction: The Squishy Edges and the Heart” by Mary E. Lowd
POEMS
- “The Homecoming of Daniel Usherswell” by Rob MacWolf
- “In the Night Among the Cedars, In the Shelter of the Mountain” by Rob MacWolf
COVERS
- Mouse Cage, by PyeParr
- And When the World Was Young, by P Sebae