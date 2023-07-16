The 2022 Shirley Jackson Awards were presented on July 15 at Readercon 32 in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The juried award is given for outstanding achievement in the literature of psychological suspense, horror, and the dark fantastic.

NOVEL

[TIE]

The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias (Mulholland Books)

Where I End by Sophie White (Tramp Press)

NOVELLA

The Bone Lantern by Angela Slatter (PS Publishing)

NOVELETTE

What the Dead Know by Nghi Vo (Amazon Original Stories)

SHORT FICTION

“Pre-Simulation Consultation XF007867” by Kim Fu (Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century)

SINGLE-AUTHOR COLLECTION

We Are Here to Hurt Each Other by Paula D. Ashe (Nictitating Books)

EDITED ANTHOLOGY

The Hideous Book of Hidden Horrors, edited by Doug Murano (Bad Hand Books)

[Via Marion Deeds.]