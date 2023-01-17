2023 Annie Awards Nominees

ASIFA-Hollywood has announced the nominations for its 50th Annie Awards for animation. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio leads all features with nine nominations.
The Annie Awards will be presented on February 25. The winners of the following special awards have already been announced.
WINSOR MCCAY AWARDS for career contributions to animation
- Pixar CCO Pete Docter
- TV series creator Craig McCracken
- Evelyn Lambart (posthumously) from the National Film Board of Canada
JUNE FORAY AWARD for charitable impact
- Historian and educator Mindy Johnson
UB IWERKS AWARD for technical achievement
- Visual Effects Reference Platform, initially developed by Nick Cannon and Francois Chardavoine to eliminate incompatibilities between digital content creation software.
CERTIFICATE OF MERIT AWARD for service to the industry
- John Omohundro
The Annie Awards™ were created in 1972 by voice actress June Foray.
The full list of nominations follows the jump.
BEST FEATURE
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation
- The Sea Beast – Netflix
- Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkeypaw Production / A Gotham Group Production
BEST INDIE FEATURE
- Charlotte – January Films, Ltd., Balthazar Productions, and Walking the Dog
- Inu-Oh – Science SARU
- Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be – On Classics (Mediawan) / Bidibul Productions
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC
- My Father’s Dragon – Cartoon Saloon for Netflix
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
- Prehistoric Planet – BBC Studios in association with Apple
- Superworm– Magic Light Pictures
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
- The House – Nexus Studios for Netflix
- The Sandman – A Netflix Original Series / A Warner Bros. Television Production
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
- Amok – Boddah
- Black Slide – The Hive Studio, in co-production with FlipBook Studio
- Ice Merchants – COLA Animation production & Wild Stream
- Love, Dad – 13ka, in co-production with FAMU & nutprodukcia
- https://de58f464172fc4eed74e509005e7e89c.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html The Flying Sailor – National Film Board of Canada
BEST SPONSORED
- Can’t Negotiate the Melting Point of Ice – NOMINT
- Minions: The Rise of Gru / The Office – Illumination
- Save Ralph – Arch Model Studio
- Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache – Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
- Today’s Holiday Moments are Tomorrow’s Memories – Hornet
BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
- Elinor Wonders Why “Rest is Best” – SHOE Ink. LLC
- Gabby’s Dollhouse “Cakey’s Cupcake Cousins” – DreamWorks Animation
- Rise Up, Sing Out “Name Tag” – Disney TV Animation
- Spirit Rangers “Thunder Mountain” – Laughing Wild / Netflix
- The Tiny Chef Show “Pancakes” – Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment
BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
- Abominable and the Invisible City “Everest Returns” – DreamWorks Animation
- Big Nate “The Legend of the Gunting” – Nickelodeon Animation
- Moominvalley “Lonely Mountain” – Gutsy Animations
- The Owl House “King’s Tide” – Disney TV Animation
- We Baby Bears“The Real Crayon” – Cartoon Network Studios
BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
- Bob’s Burgers “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” – 20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment
- Harley Quinn “Batman Begins Forever” – Warner Bros. Animation
- Rick and Morty “Night Family” – Rick and Morty LLC
- The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror XXXIII – A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation
- Tuca & Bertie “The Pain Garden” – The Tornante Company
BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
- BAYMAX! “Sofia” – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- El Deafo “Everybody Sounds So Weird” – Lighthouse Studios in association with Apple
- HouseBroken “Who’s Having A Merry Trashmas?” – Kapital Entertainment and FOX Entertainment
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
- Undone “Rectify” – Tornante Company and Amazon Studios
BEST STUDENT FILM
Au revoir Jérôme !
Student director: Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet & Chloé Farr
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image
Birdsong
Student director: Michelle Cheng
Student producer: Michelle Cheng
School: California Institute of the Arts
Synchronie Passagère
Student director: Julia Le Bras-Juarez
School: Supinfocom Rubika
The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World
Student director: Damaris Zielke
Student producer: Jiayan Chen
School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
The Soloists
Student director: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk
Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image
BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
- Cars on the Road “Road Rumblers” – Pixar Animation Studios
- Love Death + Robots “Bad Traveling” – Blur Studio for Netflix
- Prehistoric Planet “Coasts” – BBC Studios in association with Apple, MPC
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
- The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix
BEST FX – FEATURE
- Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios, Wētā FX
- Lightyear – Pixar Animation Studios
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company, MPC
- Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination
- The Sea Beast – Netflix, Sony Pictures Imageworks
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
- Entergalactic Episode: [special production] – Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale Episode: [The Mighty Storm Gods] – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
- StoryBots: Answer Time Episode: [Taste] – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
- The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Teresa Falcone
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Eric Anderson
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Tucker Barrie
- The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Jorge Capote
- The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Min Hong
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
- Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios, Wētā FX: Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen Cullingford
- Beast – Universal Pictures, RVK Studios, Will Packer Productions, Framestore: Alvise Avati, Chris McGaw, Bora Şahin, Krzysztof Boyoko, Laurent Benhamo
- Finch – Amblin Partners Apple Original Films, MPC: Simon Allen, Harinarayan Rajeev, Paul Nelson, Matthias Schoenegger
- Jurassic World Dominion – Amblin Entertainment & Universal Pictures, Industrial Light & Magic: Jance Rubinchik, Alexander Lee, Rich Bentley, Antoine Verney Carron, Sally
Wilson
Peacemaker -HBO Max, Wētā FX: Michael Cozens, Mark Smith, Kai-Hua Lan, Selene McLean, Richard John Moore
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course – Studio MDHR: Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna
- God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio
- Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla: Richard Oud, Jan-Erik Sjovall, Guerrilla Animation Team
- Moss: Book II – Polyarc: Richard Lico
- Potionomics – Voracious Games: Emily Lattanavong , Anguel Bogoev
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
- Amphibia “The Hardest Thing” – Disney TV Animation: Joe Sparrow
- Entergalactic Episode: [special production] – Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang: Meybis Ruiz Cruz
- Love Death + Robots “Jibaro” – Blur Studio for Netflix: Alberto Mielgo
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Rebecca Chan
- Spirit Rangers “Belly of the Beast” – Laughing Wild / Netflix: Marie Delmas
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
- Luck – Skydance LLC: Massimiliano Narciso
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Jesús Alonso Iglesias
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – Nickelodeon Animation Studio: Ida Hem
- The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Taylor Krahenbuhl
- Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkey Paw Production / A Gotham Group Production: Pablo Lobato
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
- BAYMAX! “Sofia” – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Lissa Treiman
- exception / “Misprint” – Studio 5 / Tatsunoko Production Co., Ltd. for Netflix: Yûzô Satô
- More Than I Want To Remember Episode: [short subject] – Mugeni Film LLC, MTV Entertainment Studios: Amy Bench, Maya Edelman
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Daisuke ” Dice” Tsutsumi
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Domee Shi
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Dean Fleischer Camp, Kirsten Lepore, Stephen Chiodo
- My Father’s Dragon – Cartoon Saloon for Netflix: Nora Twomey
- Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkey Paw Production / A Gotham Group Production: Henry Selick
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
- Love Death + Robots “The Very Pulse of the Machine” – Blur Studio for Netflix: Rob Cairns
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “Onari’s Kushi Power” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Zach Johnston, Matteo Roberts
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Isobel Waller-Bridge, Charlie Mackesy
- The Cuphead Show! “Carn-Evil” – Netflix Animation: Ego Plum
- The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix: Gustavo Santaolalla
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Ludwig Göransson, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale
- Mad God – Tippett Studio: Dan Wool
- The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Daniel Pemberton
- The Sea Beast – Netflix: Mark Mancia, Nell Benjamin, Laurence O’Keefe
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal “Echoes of Eternity” – Adult Swim: Scott Wills
- Mall Stories – Atilla the Grilla Episode: [short subject] – Chromosphere / Kikutowne: Jasmin Lai, Lauren Zurcher, Junyi Wu
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Mike McCain
- The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix: Niklas Nilsson, Alexandra Walker
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
- Mad God – Tippett Studio: Phil Tippett
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Nate Wragg, Joseph Feinsilver, Claire Keane, Wayne Tsay, Naveen Selvanathan
- The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix
- The Sea Beast – Netflix: Matthias Lechner, Jung Woonyoung
BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Episode: [Let You Down] – CD Projekt Red in association with Netflix: Kaneko Yoshiyuk
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Episode: [The Knight’s Code] – DreamWorks Animation: Grace Liu
- Looney Tunes Cartoons Episode: [Hex Appeal] – Warner Bros. Animation: Mike Ruocco
- Love Death + Robots Episode: [The Very Pulse of the Machine] – Blur Studio for Netflix: Emily Dean
- The Cuphead Show! Episode: [A Very Devil Christmas] – Netflix Animation: Karl Hadrika
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
- Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination: Nima Azarba
- Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination: Dave Feiss
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Anthony Holden
- Strange World – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Jeff Snow
- Strange World – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Javier Ledesma Barboll
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
- Looney Tunes Cartoons Episode: [Hex Appeal] – Warner Bros. Animation: Candi Milo (character: Witch Hazel)
- StoryBots: Answer Time Episode: [Glue] – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix:Fred Tatsciore (character: Bang)
Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in the Multiverse Episode: [special production] – Warner Bros Animation: Tara Strong (character: Harley Quinn)
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Episode: [New Kids On The Block]
– Disney TV Animation: Karen Malina White (character: Dijonay Jones)
- Zootopia+ Episode: [The Godfather of the Bride] – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr.Big)
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: David Bradley (character: Geppetto)
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Gregory Mann (character: Pinocchio)
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Jenny Slate (character: Marcel)
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Wagner Moura (character: Wolf)
- The Sea Beast – Netflix: Zaris-Angel Hator (character: Maisie Brumble)
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
- BAYMAX! Episode: [Sofia] – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Cirocco Dunlap
- Big Nate Episode: [The Legend of the Gunting] – Nickelodeon Animation Studio: Mitch Watson, Emily Brundige, Ben Lapides, Sarah Allan
- Love Death + Robots Episode: [Bad Traveling] – Blur Studio for Netflix: Andrew Kevin Walker
- The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix: Enda Walsh
- Tuca & Bertie Episode: [The Pain Garden] – The Tornante Company: Lisa Hanawalt
BEST WRITING – FEATURE
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Domee Shi, Julia Cho
- ETERNAL SPRING – Lofty Sky Entertainment Inc. : Jason Loftus
- Inu-Oh – Science SARU: Akiko Nogi
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
- Amphibia Episode: [All In] – Disney TV Animation: Andrew Sorcini, Yoonah Yim, Jennifer Calbi, Julie Anne Lau, Louis Russell
- Green Eggs and Ham Episode: [The Sam Who Came In From The Cold] – Gulfstream Pictures/ A Stern Talking To/ A Very Good Production in association with Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix: Margaret Hou
- Karma’s World Episode: [Keys, The Inventor] – 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films and Karma’s World Entertainment for Netflix: Damien Dunne, Ultan Murphy, Emma O’Brien, Fred O’Connor, Aiden McKenna
- Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode: [The Stars At Night] – CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment: Andy Maxwell, Zach Lamplugh, Brandon Brocker, Paul Mazzotta
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Daniel Budin
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
- Lightyear – Pixar: Tony Greenberg, Katie Bishop, Chloe Kloezeman, Axel Geddes, Tim Fox
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Nicholas Smith, Steve Bloom, David Suther, Anna Wolitzky, Christopher Zuber
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein, Emily Chiu, Hamilton Barrett
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Dreamworks Animation: James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody
- The Sea Beast – Netflix: Joyce Arrastica, ACE, Will Erokan, Vivek Sharma, Michael Hugh O’Donnell, Daniel Ortiz