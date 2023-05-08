Bouchercon, the world mystery convention, has announced the 2023 Anthony Award nominees.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony to be held in San Diego on September 2.

BEST HARDCOVER

Like A Sister by Kellye Garrett (Mulholland Books)

The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias (Mulholland Books)

The Bullet that Missed by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman Books)

A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine Books)

Secret Identity by Alex Segura (Flatiron Books)

BEST FIRST NOVEL

Don’t Know Tough by Eli Cranor (Soho Crime)

Shutter by Ramona Emerson (Soho Crime)

The Bangalore Detectives Club by Harini Nagendra (Pegasus Books)

Devil’s Chew Toy by Rob Osler (Crooked Lane Books)

The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine Books)

BEST HUMOROUS NOVEL

Bayou Book Thief by Ellen Byron (Berkley Books)

Death by Bubble Tea by Jennifer J. Chow (Berkley Books)

A Streetcar Named Murder by T.G. Herren (Crooked Lane Books)

Scot in a Trap by Catriona McPherson (Severn House)

Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking by Raquel V. Reyes (Crooked Lane Books)

BEST HISTORICAL NOVEL

The Lindbergh Nanny by Mariah Fredericks (Minotaur Books)

In Place of Fear by Catriona McPherson (Mobius)

Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris (William Morrow & Company)

Danger on the Atlantic by Erica Ruth Neubauer (Kensington Publishing Corporation)

Under a Veiled Moon by Karen Odden (Crooked Lane Books)

Lavender House by Lev AC Rosen (Forge)

BEST PAPERRBACK/EBOOK/AUDIOBOOK

Real Bad Things by Kelly J. Ford (Thomas & Mercer Audio)

Dead Drop by James L’Etoile (Level Best Books)

The Quarry Girls by Jess Lourey (Thomas & Mercer)

Hush Hush by Gabriel Valjan (Historia)

In the Dark We Forget by Sandra SG Wong (HarperCollins Publishers)

BEST CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

In Myrtle Peril by Elizabeth C. Bunce (Algonquin Young Readers)

Daybreak on Raven Island by Fleur Bradley (Viking Books for Young Readers)

#shedeservedit by Greg Herren (Bold Strokes Books)

The New Girl by Jesse Q. Sutanto (Sourcebooks Fire)

Vanish Me by Lee Matthew Goldberg (Wise Wolf Books)

Enola Holmes and the Elegant Escapade by Nancy Springer (Wednesday Books)

BEST SHORT STORY

“Still Crazy After All These Years” by E.A. Aymar (Paranoia Blues: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Paul Simon) (Down & Out Books)

“The Impediment” by Bruce Robert Coffin (Deadly Nightshade: Best New England Crime Stories 2022)(Crime Spell Books)

“Beauty and the Beyotch” by Barb Goffman (Sherlock Holmes Mystery Magazine, Feb. 2022, Issue 29)

“The Estate Sale” by Curtis Ippolito (Vautrin Magazine, Summer 2022)

“C.O.D.” by Gabriel Valjan (Low Down Dirty Vote Volume 3: The Color of My Vote)(Berry Content Corporation)

BEST CRITICAL/NON-FICTION

The Alaskan Blonde: Sex, Secrets and the Hollywood Story That Shocked America by James T. Bartlett (Territory Books)

The Life of Crime: Detecting the History of Mysteries and their Creators by Martin Edwards (Collins Crime Club)

American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper by Daniel Stashower (Minotaur Books)

Promophobia: Taking the Mystery out of Promoting Crime Fiction by Diane Vallere (Sisters in Crime)

Scoundrel: How a Convicted Murderer Persuaded the Women Who Loved Him, the Conservative Establishment. and the Courts to Set Him Free by Sarah Weinman (Ecco Press)

Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman by Lucy Worsley (Pegasus Crime)

BEST ANTHOLOGY

Low Down Dirty Vote Volume 3: The Color of My Vote ed. by Mysti Berry (Berry Content Corporation)

Lawyers, Guns, and Money: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Music of Warren Zevon ed. byLibby Cudmore and Art Taylor (Down & Out Books)

Land of 10,000 Thrills: Bouchercon Anthology 2022 ed. by Greg Herren (Down & Out Books)

Paranoia Blues: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Paul Simon ed. by Josh Pachter (Down & Out Books)

Crime Hits Home: A Collection of Stories from Crime Fiction’s Top Authors ed. by S.J. Rozan (Hanover Square Press)

