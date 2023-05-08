Bouchercon, the world mystery convention, has announced the 2023 Anthony Award nominees.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony to be held in San Diego on September 2.
BEST HARDCOVER
- Like A Sister by Kellye Garrett (Mulholland Books)
- The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias (Mulholland Books)
- The Bullet that Missed by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman Books)
- A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)
- The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine Books)
- Secret Identity by Alex Segura (Flatiron Books)
BEST FIRST NOVEL
- Don’t Know Tough by Eli Cranor (Soho Crime)
- Shutter by Ramona Emerson (Soho Crime)
- The Bangalore Detectives Club by Harini Nagendra (Pegasus Books)
- Devil’s Chew Toy by Rob Osler (Crooked Lane Books)
- The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine Books)
BEST HUMOROUS NOVEL
- Bayou Book Thief by Ellen Byron (Berkley Books)
- Death by Bubble Tea by Jennifer J. Chow (Berkley Books)
- A Streetcar Named Murder by T.G. Herren (Crooked Lane Books)
- Scot in a Trap by Catriona McPherson (Severn House)
- Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking by Raquel V. Reyes (Crooked Lane Books)
BEST HISTORICAL NOVEL
- The Lindbergh Nanny by Mariah Fredericks (Minotaur Books)
- In Place of Fear by Catriona McPherson (Mobius)
- Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris (William Morrow & Company)
- Danger on the Atlantic by Erica Ruth Neubauer (Kensington Publishing Corporation)
- Under a Veiled Moon by Karen Odden (Crooked Lane Books)
- Lavender House by Lev AC Rosen (Forge)
BEST PAPERRBACK/EBOOK/AUDIOBOOK
- Real Bad Things by Kelly J. Ford (Thomas & Mercer Audio)
- Dead Drop by James L’Etoile (Level Best Books)
- The Quarry Girls by Jess Lourey (Thomas & Mercer)
- Hush Hush by Gabriel Valjan (Historia)
- In the Dark We Forget by Sandra SG Wong (HarperCollins Publishers)
BEST CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT NOVEL
- In Myrtle Peril by Elizabeth C. Bunce (Algonquin Young Readers)
- Daybreak on Raven Island by Fleur Bradley (Viking Books for Young Readers)
- #shedeservedit by Greg Herren (Bold Strokes Books)
- The New Girl by Jesse Q. Sutanto (Sourcebooks Fire)
- Vanish Me by Lee Matthew Goldberg (Wise Wolf Books)
- Enola Holmes and the Elegant Escapade by Nancy Springer (Wednesday Books)
BEST SHORT STORY
- “Still Crazy After All These Years” by E.A. Aymar (Paranoia Blues: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Paul Simon) (Down & Out Books)
- “The Impediment” by Bruce Robert Coffin (Deadly Nightshade: Best New England Crime Stories 2022)(Crime Spell Books)
- “Beauty and the Beyotch” by Barb Goffman (Sherlock Holmes Mystery Magazine, Feb. 2022, Issue 29)
- “The Estate Sale” by Curtis Ippolito (Vautrin Magazine, Summer 2022)
- “C.O.D.” by Gabriel Valjan (Low Down Dirty Vote Volume 3: The Color of My Vote)(Berry Content Corporation)
BEST CRITICAL/NON-FICTION
- The Alaskan Blonde: Sex, Secrets and the Hollywood Story That Shocked America by James T. Bartlett (Territory Books)
- The Life of Crime: Detecting the History of Mysteries and their Creators by Martin Edwards (Collins Crime Club)
- American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper by Daniel Stashower (Minotaur Books)
- Promophobia: Taking the Mystery out of Promoting Crime Fiction by Diane Vallere (Sisters in Crime)
- Scoundrel: How a Convicted Murderer Persuaded the Women Who Loved Him, the Conservative Establishment. and the Courts to Set Him Free by Sarah Weinman (Ecco Press)
- Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman by Lucy Worsley (Pegasus Crime)
BEST ANTHOLOGY
- Low Down Dirty Vote Volume 3: The Color of My Vote ed. by Mysti Berry (Berry Content Corporation)
- Lawyers, Guns, and Money: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Music of Warren Zevon ed. byLibby Cudmore and Art Taylor (Down & Out Books)
- Land of 10,000 Thrills: Bouchercon Anthology 2022 ed. by Greg Herren (Down & Out Books)
- Paranoia Blues: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Paul Simon ed. by Josh Pachter (Down & Out Books)
- Crime Hits Home: A Collection of Stories from Crime Fiction’s Top Authors ed. by S.J. Rozan (Hanover Square Press)
