2023 Anthony Award Nominees

Posted on by

Bouchercon, the world mystery convention, has announced the 2023 Anthony Award nominees.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony to be held in San Diego on September 2.  

BEST HARDCOVER

  • Like A Sister by Kellye Garrett (Mulholland Books)
  • The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias (Mulholland Books)
  • The Bullet that Missed  by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman Books)
  • A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)
  • The Maid  by Nita Prose (Ballantine Books)
  • Secret Identity by Alex Segura (Flatiron Books)

BEST FIRST NOVEL

  • Don’t Know Tough by Eli Cranor (Soho Crime)  
  • Shutter by Ramona Emerson (Soho Crime)
  • The Bangalore Detectives Club by Harini Nagendra (Pegasus Books)  
  • Devil’s Chew Toy by Rob Osler (Crooked Lane Books)
  • The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine Books)  

BEST HUMOROUS NOVEL

  • Bayou Book Thief by Ellen Byron (Berkley Books)  
  • Death by Bubble Tea by Jennifer J. Chow (Berkley Books)  
  • A Streetcar Named Murder by T.G. Herren (Crooked Lane Books)  
  • Scot in a Trap by Catriona McPherson (Severn House)
  • Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking by Raquel V. Reyes (Crooked Lane Books)  

BEST HISTORICAL NOVEL

  • The Lindbergh Nanny by Mariah Fredericks (Minotaur Books)
  • In Place of Fear by Catriona McPherson (Mobius)
  • Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris (William Morrow & Company)
  • Danger on the Atlantic by Erica Ruth Neubauer (Kensington Publishing Corporation)
  • Under a Veiled Moon by Karen Odden (Crooked Lane Books)
  • Lavender House by Lev AC Rosen (Forge)

BEST PAPERRBACK/EBOOK/AUDIOBOOK

  • Real Bad Things by Kelly J. Ford (Thomas & Mercer Audio)
  • Dead Drop by James L’Etoile (Level Best Books)
  • The Quarry Girls by Jess Lourey (Thomas & Mercer)
  • Hush Hush by Gabriel Valjan (Historia)
  • In the Dark We Forget by Sandra SG Wong (HarperCollins Publishers)

BEST CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

  • In Myrtle Peril by Elizabeth C. Bunce (Algonquin Young Readers)
  • Daybreak on Raven Island by Fleur Bradley (Viking Books for Young Readers)  
  • #shedeservedit by Greg Herren (Bold Strokes Books)
  • The New Girl by Jesse Q. Sutanto (Sourcebooks Fire)
  • Vanish Me by Lee Matthew Goldberg (Wise Wolf Books)
  • Enola Holmes and the Elegant Escapade by Nancy Springer (Wednesday Books)

BEST SHORT STORY

  • “Still Crazy After All These Years” by E.A. Aymar (Paranoia Blues: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Paul Simon) (Down & Out Books)  
  • “The Impediment” by Bruce Robert Coffin (Deadly Nightshade: Best New England Crime Stories 2022)(Crime Spell Books)
  • “Beauty and the Beyotch” by Barb Goffman (Sherlock Holmes Mystery Magazine, Feb. 2022, Issue 29)
  • “The Estate Sale” by Curtis Ippolito (Vautrin Magazine, Summer 2022)
  • “C.O.D.” by Gabriel Valjan (Low Down Dirty Vote Volume 3: The Color of My Vote)(Berry Content Corporation)  

BEST CRITICAL/NON-FICTION

  • The Alaskan Blonde: Sex, Secrets and the Hollywood Story That Shocked America by James T. Bartlett (Territory Books)
  • The Life of Crime: Detecting the History of Mysteries and their Creators by Martin Edwards (Collins Crime Club)
  • American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper by Daniel Stashower (Minotaur Books)
  • Promophobia: Taking the Mystery out of Promoting Crime Fiction by Diane Vallere (Sisters in Crime)  
  • Scoundrel: How a Convicted Murderer Persuaded the Women Who Loved Him, the Conservative Establishment. and the Courts to Set Him Free by Sarah Weinman (Ecco Press)
  • Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman by Lucy Worsley (Pegasus Crime)

BEST ANTHOLOGY

  • Low Down Dirty Vote Volume 3: The Color of My Vote ed. by Mysti Berry (Berry Content Corporation)  
  • Lawyers, Guns, and Money: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Music of Warren Zevon ed. byLibby Cudmore and Art Taylor (Down & Out Books)  
  • Land of 10,000 Thrills: Bouchercon Anthology 2022 ed. by Greg Herren (Down & Out Books)
  • Paranoia Blues: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Paul Simon ed. by Josh Pachter (Down & Out Books)  
  • Crime Hits Home: A Collection of Stories from Crime Fiction’s Top Authors ed. by S.J. Rozan (Hanover Square Press)

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.