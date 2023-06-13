The Chengdu Worldcon’s Chinese-language website today published five posts about the just-concluded “2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention Global Brand Conference” that are not yet available on its English-language counterpart. Three Chengdu Worldcon committee members from the U.S., Ben Yalow, Dave McCarty, and Helen Montgomery, were among those attending the event.

Excerpts of the five posts follow the jump, produced using computer translations from Chinese to English, and therefore imprecise.

The first post names the entities that are participating in the convention marketing plan:

“Please check the invitation letter from the ‘Science Fiction Capital’! 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention Global Brand Conference Held – The 81st World Science Fiction Convention in 2023”.

…At the conference, the appointment ceremony of the promotion ambassador of the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention was officially held. “The Three-Body Problem” TV series director Yang Lei, singer Gong Linna, well-known composer A Kun, tens of millions of fans Chinese style special effects blogger Zhu Tiexiong and other four big coffee guests from culture, art and other fields will serve as the promotion ambassador of the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention and make a call for the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention. Ben Yalow and Chen Shi, co-chairs of the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention, Helen Montgomery, the leader of the site selection conference team of the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention, and Dave McCarty, head of the 2023 Hugo Award Jury, took the stage to present the letters of appointment of promotion ambassadors to the guests…. …It is understood that the market development of the World Science Fiction Convention will be jointly responsible for six investment promotion agencies, including Chengdu Media Group, Sichuan Science Fiction World Magazine, Chengdu Business Daily Marketing Planning Co., Ltd., Chengdu Science and Technology Innovation City Investment and Development Co., Ltd., and Chengdu Baguangfen Cultural Communication Co., Ltd….

The second post features statements by “cultural celebrities from four different industries” acting as convention ambassadors:

“Four ambassadors sent a message to the Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention: Build dreams together and welcome the ‘era of symbiosis’ – the 81st World Science Fiction Convention in 2023”.

On the afternoon of June 6, the 12 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention Market Development Global Conference will be held in Chengdu. This year’s Science Fiction Convention will be held on October 2023~10 at the Chengdu Science (Science Fiction) Museum in Pidu District, Chengdu. This is the first time that a world science fiction convention has been held in China, making Chengdu the second city in Asia and the first in China to host the world’s highest level science fiction event. At that time, the five-day World Science Fiction Convention will focus on the theme of “Era of Symbiosis”, including the opening and closing ceremonies, Hugo Award selection, theme exhibitions, theme salons, affairs meetings and other main activities of the conference, and cultural activities such as “Science Fiction Season” and “City Tour” shared by the whole people. Before the press conference, cultural celebrities from four different industries, Yang Lei, Gong Linna, A Kun and Zhu Tiexiong, talked about their understanding of science fiction and sent messages to this science fiction conference….

There are also three profiles of Chengdu Worldcon committee members from the U.S., Ben Yalow, Dave McCarty, and Helen Montgomery.

Ben Yalow: “Ben Yalow, co-chairman of the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention: I am very satisfied with the construction of the venue and look forward to meeting Chinese science fiction fans”.

Ben Yalow is a highly respected “veteran iron fan” in European and American science fiction fans, and has participated in various science fiction convention activities for more than 50 years. Even after “experiencing a hundred battles”, in the face of the sincerity and enthusiasm shown by Chengdu people when bidding to host the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention, as the co-chairman of this conference, he still sighed again and again, “This is something I have never seen in decades of experience.” Looking back at the history of the World Science Fiction Convention, Ben Yalow said that the party, originally held by a group of “teenage children” in New York, has now grown and come to all corners of the world. He believes that the beauty of the World Science Fiction Convention lies in cultural exchanges, and whenever a new city wins the hosting rights, the local cultural elements of the host place will also bring a fresh fusion effect to the original science fiction fan circle. Ben Yalow said that what he wants to do most when he comes to Chengdu this time is to meet more Chinese science fiction fans, “I am very much looking forward to exploring the spark of different cultures in China and the West at the conference.” ” Ben Yalow recalled that at the World Science Fiction Convention in Dublin, Ireland in 2019, he met the bid delegates from Chengdu for the first time, “It was the first time in the history of the World Science Fiction Convention that a large number of Chinese science fiction fans appeared, and it was a very new experience for us.”

He said that he was impressed by the enthusiasm, determination and efficiency of the Chengdu sponsor. Even though the pandemic has hindered global cultural exchanges, Chengdu has been able to win the trust of voting members and win the hosting rights in 2023. After visiting the Chengdu Science (Science Fiction) Museum on the shores of Jingrong Lake in Pidu District, Ben Yaluo said that the construction of the venue and the surrounding scenery have incorporated many design elements, “It will definitely become a wonderful landscape.” Speaking about the upcoming 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention, Ben Yalow said that at present, the Chinese and foreign teams hold regular meetings, and the communication is very good. He understands that hosting such a conference as a “newbie” will face certain challenges, such as the previous World Science Fiction Convention, which usually had 100-150 experienced staff members participating in it, but this is the first time that the World Science Fiction Convention has come to China, and there is no precedent to follow. At the same time, Ben Yalow is very impressed with Chengdu’s ability to cope with stress. He also cited Australia as an example, the World Science Fiction Convention was held in Australia for the first time in 1975, and Australians can be seen in almost every conference since then. “The World Science Fiction Convention itself has a long cultural tradition, and science fiction fans in each place also have their own circle culture, and the host place itself has its own local culture. It is hoped that the holding of the science fiction convention can integrate and exchange these three cultures. Ben Yalow said. Ben Yalow believes that the upcoming event in Chengdu will produce positive benefits for Chinese and Western science fiction fans: on the one hand, Western readers will have the opportunity to see China’s huge science fiction market and fan base through this conference, and absorb more Chinese cultural elements; On the other hand, he also hopes that Chinese science fiction fans will take this opportunity to increase their exchanges with like-minded people in other parts of the world. In a previous interview, Ben Yalow once said that his favorite science fiction work is Roger Zelazny’s “Lord of Light”, and he said that he has also read the famous Chinese science fiction novel “The Three-Body Problem”, “It is different from other science fiction novels I have seen recently, although I am not familiar with many of the background culture in it, but it is very interesting to read.” ” Ben Yalow said that when he came to Chengdu to participate in the World Science Fiction Convention, what he wanted to do most was to meet and contact more Chinese science fiction fans, “I am very much looking forward to exploring the sparks of different cultures in China and the West at the conference with science fiction fans.” Ben Yalow was born in New York to a family with a strong academic atmosphere, his mother was Rosalyn Yalow, winner of the 1977 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. According to his recollection, his father was his “leader” into the world of science fiction – the first science fiction work he came into contact with was a juvenile book “Tom Swift and His Searchlight” written in 1912 that his father gave him. Ben Yalow believes that reading makes him more active in thinking about possible changes in society in the future, “no matter how the world changes, to remain curious about exploring the future.”

Dave McCarty: “Dave, head of the 2023 Hugo Awards selection committee: This year’s awards ceremony will be shocking”.

The Hugo Award is one of the most prestigious awards in science fiction literature. Dave McCarty, head of the Hugo Awards selection committee, came to Chengdu again after four years, and said that the impact of Chengdu’s taste and vision on him is still as strong as when he “first met”. As a veteran of the Hugo Awards selection process over the years, and looking ahead to the upcoming World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu in October, Dave said he hopes to take the opportunity to deepen his connection with Chinese science fiction fans. After visiting the main venue and listening to the report of the organizing committee on the online World Science Fiction Convention, Dave was full of strong expectations for this year’s Hugo Awards ceremony: “This will be a must-see scene in every science fiction fan’s life!” He also said that the design of the organizing committee’s online world science fiction convention is amazing, “The core members of the organizing committee of the Chengdu world science fiction convention expressed their hope to build the online world science fiction convention platform into a long-term online home for global fantasy fans.” I very much agree with that. ” During the small talk, Dave mentioned the lunch he had just had at a Sichuan restaurant in Chengdu. “Spiciness!” Dave uttered the word in Chinese. “It’s so delicious”, this is his summary of Sichuan cuisine. Dave told us that the moment he was about to fly to Chengdu reminded him of science fiction he had read as a child: “When the plane was preparing to land over Shuangliu Airport, I first saw more and more dense buildings, and then a modern reinforced steel forest tens of meters high. This scene of high-rise buildings is like the futuristic world described in science fiction novels when I was a child. ” In fact, this is not Dave’s first time in Chengdu. In 2019, he came to participate in the <>th China (Chengdu) International Science Fiction Convention, and Dave was deeply impressed by the local science fiction fan group in Chengdu. He said that Western readers often overlook China’s huge sci-fi fan base and literary market, and when he came to Rong four years ago, he experienced the vigorous vitality of sci-fi movies and literature in China. Nowadays, more and more Chinese science fiction works are being translated and imported to the West. In October this year, the 10st World Science Fiction Convention will be held at the Chengdu Science (Science Fiction) Museum, when the 81 Hugo Awards will also be announced at the conference. After visiting the main theater-style awards venue at the Chengdu Science (Science Fiction) Museum, Dave imagined this year’s awards event. I can only describe this lakeside venue as beautiful and stunning, and I can’t wait to see what it will look like when it’s completed. While every year’s Hugo Awards are special, this year’s awards are sure to be spectacular. This is a scene that every sci-fi fan must witness once in their life! ” When talking about the influence of Chinese science fiction works on the world stage, it is inevitable to mention Liu Cixin’s achievements in winning the Hugo Award for Best Novel in 2015 for her novel “The Three-Body Problem”. That was the first time an Asian won a Hugo Award, and it was also an important step for Chinese science fiction to go global. Referring to this past, Dave’s face still showed a smug look: “I was also a member of the selection committee back then, which gave me a personal emotional connection with The Three-Body Problem.” Dave proudly said that the history of the Hugo Awards over the years proves that the winning works are well deserved and have been universally recognized by the science fiction literary community. “The Three-Body Problem” proves that Chinese science fiction has world-class strength. Dave told us that if any science fiction work wants to hit the Hugo Awards, it must be as “grounded” as Liu Cixin’s novel, which can resonate with the hearts of the majority of readers. “The Hugo Award nomination and voting process is completely public, which means that each winning entry must penetrate into the hearts of a wide range of readers in order to go all the way through the selection process.” While science fiction literature may develop differently in different parts of the world, Dave believes that every science fiction fan ultimately shares the same passion and love. And every World Science Fiction Convention can give Dave the opportunity to meet more like-minded people. Dave recalls that the biggest regret buried in his heart happened during the 2012 World Science Fiction Convention in Chicago. At that time, a group of science fiction fans from China contacted him, “We tried a lot, but in the end these fans couldn’t come.” ” Dave told us that for many years before, he had been particularly eager to meet those Chinese fans, “Fortunately, this regret was finally made up in Chengdu in 2019.” Dave said he looks forward to meeting more Chinese science fiction fans at this World Science Fiction Convention. Dave believes that Chengdu’s deep sci-fi cultural foundation provides space for a large number of sci-fi literature fans to explore. “In order to prepare for the world’s science fiction fans, Chengdu’s science fiction fans have worked tirelessly for generations to have today’s event.

Helen Montgomery: ”2022 Chicago World Science Fiction Convention President Helen: Looking forward to the collision of ancient Shu culture and modern science fiction”

Chicago is a “holy place” in the hearts of European and American science fiction fans. Since 2012, the city has hosted two World Science Fiction conventions, during which Helen Montgomery served as vice president and chairman, respectively. Looking forward to the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention, the veteran said that Chengdu has rich cultural resources, and hopes that more science fiction writers will come here and draw inspiration from its long history and culture. She told us that the professionalism of the organizing committee and the hospitality of Chengdu people left a deep impression on her. Helen came to Chengdu in 2019 to participate in the International Science Fiction Convention, and now she is visiting again, giving her both a familiar feeling and a fresh experience. She believes that Chengdu is a very vibrant city, with high-rise buildings with a modern feel. The World Science Fiction Convention has previously been held in non-English-speaking countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and Finland, but this year will be the first time it will be held in China. Helen said she very much hopes that Western readers will learn about China’s vast sci-fi fan base. “At the World Science Fiction Convention, the focus is still on the word ‘world’. This event is held in rotation around the world, and each time there is a different harvest. For example, Helen said that she has been to science fiction conventions in London, Dublin and other places, which has provided a lot of inspiration for her to return to Chicago to hold local science fiction events. Helen said that after coming to Chengdu, she can see similar love and passion in the faces of science fiction fans, even if she does not understand the language. She said that the number of Chinese science fiction works being translated into the English-speaking world is not enough, which is regrettable, but it is also the problem that needs to be solved. Helen also made some suggestions for the development of local science fiction culture in Chengdu. In Chicago, she organized monthly science fiction book clubs to normalize the exchange of ideas among local science fiction fans. She believes that Chengdu has rich university resources and beautiful main venues of the World Science Fiction Convention, and she expects these conditions to enable science fiction culture to fully develop in Chengdu. Chengdu is an ancient cultural city with a history of more than 4500,<> years of civilization, which has given birth to the splendid ancient Shu civilization and far-reaching regional culture. In Helen’s view, this can also become the soil for modern science fiction writers to absorb nutrients. “China and even in Asia have splendid cultural traditions, and images such as dragons are deeply rooted in the West. Science fiction and fantasy literature are one and the same. I’m also looking forward to seeing what ancient cultures can offer people today. Helen said that if Western science fiction writers have the opportunity to visit Chengdu and enjoy such magical cultural treasures as the Jinsha Site Museum and Dujiangyan, it may be of great help to the creation of works. “Reading science fiction starts with a doll.” Helen suggested. In the non-profit non-profit organization she founded, she has opened a reading area for young children and donated a large number of science fiction books for free. According to Helen, in the toddler reading area, children can freely choose their favorite science fiction works. After many children pick out books that they are satisfied with, they will happily share them with the staff, which also touched her greatly. Helen firmly believes that the convening of the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention will definitely help the science fiction industry to blossom and bear fruit in Chengdu. She also hopes that the World Science Fiction Convention will attract more tourists to come and appreciate the beautiful Chinese culture.