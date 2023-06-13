The Ultimate Invasion and the Birth of a New Ultimate Universe

At June 8th’s Ultimate Invasion Virtual Conference writer Jonathan Hickman, artist Bryan Hitch, and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski laid out the plans for Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe that will spin out of the pages of the Ultimate Invasion series. Launching later this month, the four-part limited series seemingly heralded the return of the Ultimate Universe, but it actually will mark the creation of something entirely new. Something that has been forged in fire, and shaped by design…

In the same vein as the groundbreaking Ultimate Comics line that defined the 2000s with bold storytelling and risk-taking twists on Marvel characters, Hickman and Hitch’s new universe will revolutionize the world outside your window. Witness the spark that will light this new age in Ultimate Invasion. After the Maker’s desperate attempt to restore the Ultimate Universe unleashes massive, unintended consequences, a group of Marvel’s heroes are caught in a war between timelines. As universes collide, the foundation of a new line of Ultimate Comics will be built.

This November, Marvel presents Ultimate Universe #1—a one-shot written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Stefano Caselli with a cover by Bryan Hitch. “What made the Ultimate Universe originally really interesting was that it was a reflection of the world outside your window, in the moment that you were living in. What does it look like in the world we’re living in now?” Hickman said. “It’s kind of shocking how much the world has changed in that period of time. The idea of what it would be like to see the genesis of super heroes in a brand-new world is a really fascinating exercise.”

Check out all the covers following the jump and see the origin of a new Ultimate Universe when Ultimate Invasion #1 arrives on June 21. For more information, visit Marvel.com.

ULTIMATE INVASION #1 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN; Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH; Colors by ALEX SINCLAIR; On Sale 6/21

ULTIMATE INVASION #2 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN; Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH; On Sale 7/26

ULTIMATE INVASION #3 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN; Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH; On Sale 8/30

ULTIMATE INVASION #4 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN; Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH; On Sale 9/27

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN; Art by STEFANO CASELLI; Cover by BRYAN HITCH; On Sale November

[Based on a press release.]