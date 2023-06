The 2023 Colorado Book Awards winners have been announced. Awards are presented in 15 categories by Colorado Humanities to celebrate the accomplishments of Colorado’s outstanding authors, editors, illustrators, and photographers.

Winners of genre interest include —

SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY

Conscious Designs by Nathaniel White (Miami University Press)

YOUNG ADULT LITERATURE

Cold the Night, Fast the Wolves by Meg Long (St. Martin’s)

GENERAL FICTION

The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara