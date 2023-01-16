2023 Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the winners of the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 15.

Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Editing, and Best Original Screenplay.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett won Best Supporting Actress, while Ruth E. Carter received the award for Best Costume Design.

Avatar: The Way of Water took Best Special Effects. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio won Best Animated Feature.

The complete list of winners follows the jump.

Best Picture

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale” (A24)

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Best Limited Series

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

Best Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Best Young Actor/Actress

Gabriel LaBelle – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Best Comedy

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Best Acting Ensemble

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Best Talk Show

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Best Comedy Special

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (Netflix)

Best Foreign Language Series

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

Best Animated Series

“Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)

Best Movie Made for Television

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya – “Euphoria” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Best Hair and Makeup

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Best Visual Effects

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Best Editing

Paul Rogers – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Best Production Design

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart – “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear” (FX)

#SeeHer Award

Janelle Monáe

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeff Bridges

Best Animated Feature

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Daniel Radcliffe – “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Best Song

“Naatu Naatu” – “RRR” (Variance Films)

Best Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Walter Hauser – “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Best Foreign Language Film

“RRR” (Variance Films)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)