2023 DGA Awards Film and TV Nominations

The Directors Guild of America have announced the nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film and Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television, Commercials and Documentary for 2022.

The only genre film directors nominated are Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert for Everything All at Once.

On the Television side genre is much better represented. In the Drama Series category, directors of two episodes of Severance are nominated. The Comedy Series nominees include the director of an episode of Wednesday. And the Movies for Television and Limited Series category features the director of Obi Wan Kenobi and the directors of two parts of Station Eleven.

The winners will be revealed at the 75th Annual DGA Awards on February 18, 2023.

The complete list follows the jump.

FILM

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for 2022

Todd Field, TÁR (Focus Features)

Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for 2022

Alice Diop, Saint Omer (Neon Rated)

Audrey Diwan, Happening (IFC Films)

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal (Roadside Attractions/Vertical)

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, Murina (Kino Lorber)

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (A24)

TELEVISION

Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark – “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix)

Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul – “Waterworks” (AMC)

Sam Levinson, Euphoria – “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)

Aoife McArdle, Severance – “Hide and Seek” (Apple TV+)

Ben Stiller, Severance – “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

Comedy Series

Tim Burton, Wednesday – “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” (Netflix)

Bill Hader, Barry – “710N” (HBO)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Amazon Prime Video)

Christopher Storer, The Bear – “Review” (Hulu)

Mike White, The White Lotus – “BYG” (HBO)

Movies for Television and Limited Series

Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)

Deborah Chow, Obi Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Jeremy Podeswa, Station Eleven – “Unbroken Circle” (HBO Max)

Helen Shaver, Station Eleven” – “Who’s There?” (TK)

Tom Verica, Inventing Anna – “The Devil Wore Anna” (TK)

Variety Talk/News/Sports (Regularly Scheduled Programming)

Paul G. Casey, Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode 2010” (HBO)

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode 1333” (CBS)

David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs ‘You and Me on the Rock’” (Comedy Central)

Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow” (NBC)

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Afghanistan” (HBO)

Variety Talk/News/Sports (Specials)

Ian Berger, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy (Comedy Central)

Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022 (NBC)

James Merryman, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (ABC)

Marcus Raboy, Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart (PBS)

Glenn P. Weiss, The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Reality Programs

Joseph H. Guidry, The Big Brunch, “Carb Loading Brunch” (HBO Max)

Carrie Havel, The Go Big Show – “Only One Can Win” (TBS)

Rich Kim, Lego Masters – “Jurass-brick World” (FOX)

Michael Shea, FBoy Island – “Do You Like Cats?” (HBO Max)

Ben Simms, Running Wilds with Bear Grylls – “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica” (National Geographic Channel)

Children’s Programs

Tim Federle, Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Bonnie Hunt, Amber Brown – “I, Amber Brown” (Apple TV+)

Dean Israelite, Are You Afraid of the Dark? – “The Tale of Room 13” (Nickelodeon)

Michael Lembeck, Snow Day The Musical (Paramount+)

Anne Renton, Best Foot Forward – “Halloween” (Apple TV+)

Documentary

Sara Dosa, Fire of Love (National Geographic)

Matthew Heineman, Retrograde (Disney+)

Laura Poitras, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

Daniel Roher, Navalny (CNN/Warner Bros.)

Shaunak Sen, All That Breathes (HBO Documentary/Sideshow)

Commercials

Juan Cabral (MJZ)

Kim Gehrig (Somesuch, Inc.)

Craig Gillespie (MJZ)

David Shane (O Positive, LLC)

Ivan Zachariáš (SMUGGLER)