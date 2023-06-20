2023 Diana Jones Award Shortlist

Five finalists for the 2023 Diana Jones Award for Excellence in Gaming have been announced — a journalist, two roleplaying games, a D&D sourcebook, and a game designer.

The award is given to the person, product, company, event or any other thing that has, in the opinion of the Diana Jones committee, best demonstrated the quality of ‘excellence’ in the world of tabletop gaming in the previous year.

In alphabetical order, the finalists are:

Linda Codega, a journalist focusing on tabletop gaming, for io9 and Gizmodo.

Coyote & Crow, a roleplaying game by Connor Alexander, published by Coyote & Crow.

Journeys through the Radiant Citadel, a Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook written by Justice Ramin Arman, Dominique Dickey, Ajit A. George, Basheer Ghouse, Alastor Guzman, D. Fox Harrell, T.K. Johnson, Felice Tzehuei Kuan, Surena Marie, Mimi Mondal, Mario Ortegón, Miyuki Jane Pinckard, Pam Punzalan, Erin Roberts, Terry H. Romero, and Stephanie Yoon, published by Wizards of the Coast.

Rosenstrasse, a roleplaying game by Moyra Turkington & Jessica Hammer, published by Unruly Designs.

Cole Wehrle, a game designer, creative director at Leder Games and co-founder of Wehrlegig Games.

The website discusses each in detail under the “Finalists” tab on 2023 Award page.

The winner of the 2023 award will be announced on Wednesday, August 2, at the annual Diana Jones Award ceremony in Indianapolis, the unofficial start of the Gen Con Indy convention.