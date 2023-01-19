2023 Edgar Award Nominations

Mystery Writers of America today announced the nominees for the 2023 Edgar Allan Poe Awards, honoring the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction and television published or produced in 2022. The 77th Annual Edgar® Awards will be celebrated on April 27, 2023.

BEST NOVEL

  • Devil House by John Darnielle (Farrar, Straus and Giroux – MCD)
  • Like a Sister by Kellye Garrett (Hachette Book Group – Little, Brown & Co./Mulholland Books)
  • Gangland by Chuck Hogan (Hachette Book Group – Grand Central Publishing)
  • The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias (Hachette Book Group – Little, Brown & Co./Mulholland Books)
  • Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka (HarperCollins – William Morrow)
  • The Maid by Nita Prose (Penguin Random House – Ballantine Books)

BEST FIRST NOVEL BY AN AMERICAN AUTHOR

  • Jackal by Erin E. Adams (Penguin Random House – Bantam)
  • Don’t Know Tough by Eli Cranor (Soho Press – Soho Crime)
  • Shutter by Ramona Emerson (Soho Press – Soho Crime)
  • More Than You’ll Ever Know by Katie Gutierrez (HarperCollins – William Morrow)
  • Portrait of a Thief by Grace D. Li (Penguin Random House – Tiny Reparations Books)

BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL

  • Quarry’s Blood by Max Allan Collins (Hard Case Crime)
  • On a Quiet Street by Seraphina Nova Glass (Harlequin Trade Publishing – Graydon House
  • Or Else by Joe Hart (Amazon Publishing – Thomas & Mercer)
  • Cleopatra’s Dagger by Carole Lawrence (Amazon Publishing – Thomas & Mercer)
  • A Familiar Stranger by A.R. Torre (Amazon Publishing – Thomas & Mercer)

BEST FACT CRIME

  • Slenderman: Online Obsession, Mental Illness, and the Violent Crime of Two Midwestern Girls by Kathleen Hale (Grove Atlantic – Grove Press)
  • Tell Me Everything: The Story of a Private Investigation by Erika Krouse (Flatiron Books)
  • Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders by Kathryn Miles (Hachette Book Group – Workman Publishing – Algonquin Books)
  • American Caliph: The True Story of a Muslim Mystic, a Hollywood Epic, and the 1977 Siege of Washington, D.C. by Shahan Mufti (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
  • American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper by Daniel Stashower (Minotaur Books)

BEST CRITICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL

  • The Life of Crime: Detecting the History of Mysteries and Their Creators by Martin Edwards (HarperCollins – Collins Crime Club)
  • The Bloomsbury Handbook to Agatha Christie by Mary Anna Evans & J.C. Bernthal (Bloomsbury – Bloomsbury Academic)
  • The Crime World of Michael Connelly: A Study of His Works and Their Adaptations by David Geherin (McFarland)
  • The Woman Beyond the Attic: The V.C. Andrews Story by Andrew Neiderman (Simon & Schuster – Gallery Books)
  • Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman by Lucy Worsley (Pegasus Books – Pegasus Crime)

 BEST SHORT STORY

  • “Red Flag,” Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine by Gregory Fallis (Dell Magazines)
  • “Backstory,” Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine by Charles John Harper (Dell Magazines)
  • “Locked-In,” Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine by William Burton McCormick (Dell Magazines)
  • “The Amnesty Box,” Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms by Tim McLoughlin (Akashic Books)
  • “First You Dream, Then You Die,” Black is the Night by Donna Moore (Titan Books)

BEST JUVENILE

  • The Swallowtail Legacy: Wreck at Ada’s Reef by Michael D. Beil (Holiday House – Pixel+Ink)
  • The Area 51 Files by Julie Buxbaum (Random House Children’s Books – Delacorte Press)
  • Aggie Morton Mystery Queen: The Seaside Corpse by Marthe Jocelyn (Penguin Random House Canada – Tundra Books)
  • Adventures on Trains: Murder on the Safari Star by M.G. Leonard & Sam Sedgman (Macmillan Children’s Publishing – Feiwel & Friends)
  • Chester Keene Cracks the Code by Kekla Magoon (Random House Children’s Books – Wendy Lamb Books)

BEST YOUNG ADULT

  • Pretty Dead Queens by Alexa Donne (Random House Children’s Books – Crown BFYR)
  • Frightmares by Eva V. Gibson (Random House Children’s Books – Underlined)
  • The Black Girls Left Standing by Juliana Goodman (Macmillan Children’s Books – Feiwel & Friends)
  • The Red Palace by June Hur (Macmillan Children’s Books – Feiwel & Friends)
  • Lock the Doors by Vincent Ralph (Sourcebooks – Fire)

BEST TELEVISION EPISODE TELEPLAY

  • “One Mighty and Strong” – Under the Banner of Heaven, Written by Brandon Boyce (Hulu/FX)
  • “Episode 1” – Magpie Murders, Written by Anthony Horowitz (Masterpiece/PBS)
  • “Episode 1″ – Karen Pirie, Written by Emer Kenny (BritBox)
  • “When Harry Met Fergus” – Harry Wild, Written by David Logan (Acorn TV)
  • “The Reagan Way” – Blue Bloods, Written by Siobhan Byrne O’Connor (CBS)
  • “Eighteen Wheels A Predator” – Law & Order: SVU, Written by Brianna Yellen & Monet Hurst-Mendoza (NBC Universal)

 ROBERT L. FISH MEMORIAL AWARD

  • “Dogs in the Canyon” – Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine by Mark Harrison (Dell Magazines)

* * * * * *

 THE SIMON & SCHUSTER MARY HIGGINS CLARK AWARD

  • Because I Could Not Stop for Death by Amanda Flower (Penguin Random House – Berkley)
  • The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill (Sourcebooks – Poisoned Pen Press)
  • The Disinvited Guest by Carol Goodman (HarperCollins – William Morrow)
  • A Dreadful Splendor by B.R. Myers (HarperCollins – William Morrow)
  • Never Name the Dead by D.M. Rowell (Crooked Lane Books)

THE G.P. PUTNAM’S SONS SUE GRAFTON MEMORIAL AWARD

  • Secret Lives by Mark de Castrique (Sourcebooks – Poisoned Pen Press)
  • An Unforgiving Place by Claire Kells (Crooked Lane Books)
  • Hideout by Louisa Luna (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group – Doubleday)
  • Behind the Lie by Emilya Naymark (Crooked Lane Books)
  • Secrets Typed in Blood by Stephen Spotswood (Knopf Doubleday Publishing – Doubleday)

THE LILIAN JACKSON BRAUN MEMORIAL AWARD

  • The Shadow of Memory by Connie Berry (Crooked Lane Books)
  • Buried in a Good Book by Tamara Berry (Sourcebooks – Poisoned Pen Press)
  • Smile Beach Murder by Alicia Bessette (Penguin Random House – Berkley)
  • Desert Getaway by Michael Craft (Brash Books)
  • The Marlow Murder Club by Robert Thorogood (Sourcebooks – Poisoned Pen Press)

The following Special Awards were previously announced:

SPECIAL AWARDS

GRAND MASTER

  • Michael Connelly
  • Joanne Fluke

RAVEN AWARD

  • Crime Writers of Color
  • Eddie Muller for Noir Alley and The Film Noir Foundation

ELLERY QUEEN AWARD

  • The Strand Magazine

