2023 Edgar Award Nominations

Mystery Writers of America today announced the nominees for the 2023 Edgar Allan Poe Awards, honoring the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction and television published or produced in 2022. The 77th Annual Edgar® Awards will be celebrated on April 27, 2023.

BEST NOVEL

Devil House by John Darnielle (Farrar, Straus and Giroux – MCD)

by John Darnielle (Farrar, Straus and Giroux – MCD) Like a Sister by Kellye Garrett (Hachette Book Group – Little, Brown & Co./Mulholland Books)

by Kellye Garrett (Hachette Book Group – Little, Brown & Co./Mulholland Books) Gangland by Chuck Hogan (Hachette Book Group – Grand Central Publishing)

by Chuck Hogan (Hachette Book Group – Grand Central Publishing) The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias (Hachette Book Group – Little, Brown & Co./Mulholland Books)

by Gabino Iglesias (Hachette Book Group – Little, Brown & Co./Mulholland Books) Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka (HarperCollins – William Morrow)

by Danya Kukafka (HarperCollins – William Morrow) The Maid by Nita Prose (Penguin Random House – Ballantine Books)

BEST FIRST NOVEL BY AN AMERICAN AUTHOR

Jackal by Erin E. Adams (Penguin Random House – Bantam)

by Erin E. Adams (Penguin Random House – Bantam) Don’t Know Tough by Eli Cranor (Soho Press – Soho Crime)

by Eli Cranor (Soho Press – Soho Crime) Shutter by Ramona Emerson (Soho Press – Soho Crime)

by Ramona Emerson (Soho Press – Soho Crime) More Than You’ll Ever Know by Katie Gutierrez (HarperCollins – William Morrow)

by Katie Gutierrez (HarperCollins – William Morrow) Portrait of a Thief by Grace D. Li (Penguin Random House – Tiny Reparations Books)

BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL

Quarry’s Blood by Max Allan Collins (Hard Case Crime)

by Max Allan Collins (Hard Case Crime) On a Quiet Street by Seraphina Nova Glass (Harlequin Trade Publishing – Graydon House

by Seraphina Nova Glass (Harlequin Trade Publishing – Graydon House Or Else by Joe Hart (Amazon Publishing – Thomas & Mercer)

by Joe Hart (Amazon Publishing – Thomas & Mercer) Cleopatra’s Dagger by Carole Lawrence (Amazon Publishing – Thomas & Mercer)

by Carole Lawrence (Amazon Publishing – Thomas & Mercer) A Familiar Stranger by A.R. Torre (Amazon Publishing – Thomas & Mercer)

BEST FACT CRIME

Slenderman: Online Obsession, Mental Illness, and the Violent Crime of Two Midwestern Girls by Kathleen Hale (Grove Atlantic – Grove Press)

by Kathleen Hale (Grove Atlantic – Grove Press) Tell Me Everything: The Story of a Private Investigation by Erika Krouse (Flatiron Books)

by Erika Krouse (Flatiron Books) Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders by Kathryn Miles (Hachette Book Group – Workman Publishing – Algonquin Books)

by Kathryn Miles (Hachette Book Group – Workman Publishing – Algonquin Books) American Caliph: The True Story of a Muslim Mystic, a Hollywood Epic, and the 1977 Siege of Washington, D.C. by Shahan Mufti (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

by Shahan Mufti (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper by Daniel Stashower (Minotaur Books)

BEST CRITICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL

The Life of Crime: Detecting the History of Mysteries and Their Creators by Martin Edwards (HarperCollins – Collins Crime Club)

by Martin Edwards (HarperCollins – Collins Crime Club) The Bloomsbury Handbook to Agatha Christie by Mary Anna Evans & J.C. Bernthal (Bloomsbury – Bloomsbury Academic)

by Mary Anna Evans & J.C. Bernthal (Bloomsbury – Bloomsbury Academic) The Crime World of Michael Connelly: A Study of His Works and Their Adaptations by David Geherin (McFarland)

by David Geherin (McFarland) The Woman Beyond the Attic: The V.C. Andrews Story by Andrew Neiderman (Simon & Schuster – Gallery Books)

by Andrew Neiderman (Simon & Schuster – Gallery Books) Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman by Lucy Worsley (Pegasus Books – Pegasus Crime)

BEST SHORT STORY

“Red Flag,” Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine by Gregory Fallis (Dell Magazines)

by Gregory Fallis (Dell Magazines) “Backstory,” Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine by Charles John Harper (Dell Magazines)

by Charles John Harper (Dell Magazines) “Locked-In,” Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine by William Burton McCormick (Dell Magazines)

by William Burton McCormick (Dell Magazines) “The Amnesty Box,” Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms by Tim McLoughlin (Akashic Books)

by Tim McLoughlin (Akashic Books) “First You Dream, Then You Die,” Black is the Night by Donna Moore (Titan Books)

BEST JUVENILE

The Swallowtail Legacy: Wreck at Ada’s Reef by Michael D. Beil (Holiday House – Pixel+Ink)

by Michael D. Beil (Holiday House – Pixel+Ink) The Area 51 Files by Julie Buxbaum (Random House Children’s Books – Delacorte Press)

by Julie Buxbaum (Random House Children’s Books – Delacorte Press) Aggie Morton Mystery Queen: The Seaside Corpse by Marthe Jocelyn (Penguin Random House Canada – Tundra Books)

by Marthe Jocelyn (Penguin Random House Canada – Tundra Books) Adventures on Trains: Murder on the Safari Star by M.G. Leonard & Sam Sedgman (Macmillan Children’s Publishing – Feiwel & Friends)

by M.G. Leonard & Sam Sedgman (Macmillan Children’s Publishing – Feiwel & Friends) Chester Keene Cracks the Code by Kekla Magoon (Random House Children’s Books – Wendy Lamb Books)

BEST YOUNG ADULT

Pretty Dead Queens by Alexa Donne (Random House Children’s Books – Crown BFYR)

by Alexa Donne (Random House Children’s Books – Crown BFYR) Frightmares by Eva V. Gibson (Random House Children’s Books – Underlined)

by Eva V. Gibson (Random House Children’s Books – Underlined) The Black Girls Left Standing by Juliana Goodman (Macmillan Children’s Books – Feiwel & Friends)

by Juliana Goodman (Macmillan Children’s Books – Feiwel & Friends) The Red Palace by June Hur (Macmillan Children’s Books – Feiwel & Friends)

by June Hur (Macmillan Children’s Books – Feiwel & Friends) Lock the Doors by Vincent Ralph (Sourcebooks – Fire)

BEST TELEVISION EPISODE TELEPLAY

“One Mighty and Strong” – Under the Banner of Heaven, Written by Brandon Boyce (Hulu/FX)

Written by Brandon Boyce (Hulu/FX) “Episode 1” – Magpie Murders, Written by Anthony Horowitz (Masterpiece/PBS)

Written by Anthony Horowitz (Masterpiece/PBS) “Episode 1″ – Karen Pirie, Written by Emer Kenny (BritBox)

Written by Emer Kenny (BritBox) “When Harry Met Fergus” – Harry Wild , Written by David Logan (Acorn TV)

, Written by David Logan (Acorn TV) “The Reagan Way” – Blue Bloods , Written by Siobhan Byrne O’Connor (CBS)

, Written by Siobhan Byrne O’Connor (CBS) “Eighteen Wheels A Predator” – Law & Order: SVU, Written by Brianna Yellen & Monet Hurst-Mendoza (NBC Universal)

ROBERT L. FISH MEMORIAL AWARD

“Dogs in the Canyon” – Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine by Mark Harrison (Dell Magazines)

THE SIMON & SCHUSTER MARY HIGGINS CLARK AWARD

Because I Could Not Stop for Death by Amanda Flower (Penguin Random House – Berkley)

by Amanda Flower (Penguin Random House – Berkley) The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill (Sourcebooks – Poisoned Pen Press)

by Sulari Gentill (Sourcebooks – Poisoned Pen Press) The Disinvited Guest by Carol Goodman (HarperCollins – William Morrow)

by Carol Goodman (HarperCollins – William Morrow) A Dreadful Splendor by B.R. Myers (HarperCollins – William Morrow)

by B.R. Myers (HarperCollins – William Morrow) Never Name the Dead by D.M. Rowell (Crooked Lane Books)

THE G.P. PUTNAM’S SONS SUE GRAFTON MEMORIAL AWARD

Secret Lives by Mark de Castrique (Sourcebooks – Poisoned Pen Press)

by Mark de Castrique (Sourcebooks – Poisoned Pen Press) An Unforgiving Place by Claire Kells (Crooked Lane Books)

by Claire Kells (Crooked Lane Books) Hideout by Louisa Luna (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group – Doubleday)

by Louisa Luna (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group – Doubleday) Behind the Lie by Emilya Naymark (Crooked Lane Books)

by Emilya Naymark (Crooked Lane Books) Secrets Typed in Blood by Stephen Spotswood (Knopf Doubleday Publishing – Doubleday)

THE LILIAN JACKSON BRAUN MEMORIAL AWARD

The Shadow of Memory by Connie Berry (Crooked Lane Books)

by Connie Berry (Crooked Lane Books) Buried in a Good Book by Tamara Berry (Sourcebooks – Poisoned Pen Press)

by Tamara Berry (Sourcebooks – Poisoned Pen Press) Smile Beach Murder by Alicia Bessette (Penguin Random House – Berkley)

by Alicia Bessette (Penguin Random House – Berkley) Desert Getaway by Michael Craft (Brash Books)

by Michael Craft (Brash Books) The Marlow Murder Club by Robert Thorogood (Sourcebooks – Poisoned Pen Press)

The following Special Awards were previously announced:

SPECIAL AWARDS

GRAND MASTER

Michael Connelly

Joanne Fluke

RAVEN AWARD

Crime Writers of Color

Eddie Muller for Noir Alley and The Film Noir Foundation

ELLERY QUEEN AWARD

The Strand Magazine