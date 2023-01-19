2023 Edgar Award Nominations

Mystery Writers of America today announced the nominees for the 2023 Edgar Allan Poe Awards, honoring the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction and television published or produced in 2022. The 77th Annual Edgar® Awards will be celebrated on April 27, 2023.
BEST NOVEL
- Devil House by John Darnielle (Farrar, Straus and Giroux – MCD)
- Like a Sister by Kellye Garrett (Hachette Book Group – Little, Brown & Co./Mulholland Books)
- Gangland by Chuck Hogan (Hachette Book Group – Grand Central Publishing)
- The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias (Hachette Book Group – Little, Brown & Co./Mulholland Books)
- Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka (HarperCollins – William Morrow)
- The Maid by Nita Prose (Penguin Random House – Ballantine Books)
BEST FIRST NOVEL BY AN AMERICAN AUTHOR
- Jackal by Erin E. Adams (Penguin Random House – Bantam)
- Don’t Know Tough by Eli Cranor (Soho Press – Soho Crime)
- Shutter by Ramona Emerson (Soho Press – Soho Crime)
- More Than You’ll Ever Know by Katie Gutierrez (HarperCollins – William Morrow)
- Portrait of a Thief by Grace D. Li (Penguin Random House – Tiny Reparations Books)
BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL
- Quarry’s Blood by Max Allan Collins (Hard Case Crime)
- On a Quiet Street by Seraphina Nova Glass (Harlequin Trade Publishing – Graydon House
- Or Else by Joe Hart (Amazon Publishing – Thomas & Mercer)
- Cleopatra’s Dagger by Carole Lawrence (Amazon Publishing – Thomas & Mercer)
- A Familiar Stranger by A.R. Torre (Amazon Publishing – Thomas & Mercer)
BEST FACT CRIME
- Slenderman: Online Obsession, Mental Illness, and the Violent Crime of Two Midwestern Girls by Kathleen Hale (Grove Atlantic – Grove Press)
- Tell Me Everything: The Story of a Private Investigation by Erika Krouse (Flatiron Books)
- Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders by Kathryn Miles (Hachette Book Group – Workman Publishing – Algonquin Books)
- American Caliph: The True Story of a Muslim Mystic, a Hollywood Epic, and the 1977 Siege of Washington, D.C. by Shahan Mufti (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
- American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper by Daniel Stashower (Minotaur Books)
BEST CRITICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL
- The Life of Crime: Detecting the History of Mysteries and Their Creators by Martin Edwards (HarperCollins – Collins Crime Club)
- The Bloomsbury Handbook to Agatha Christie by Mary Anna Evans & J.C. Bernthal (Bloomsbury – Bloomsbury Academic)
- The Crime World of Michael Connelly: A Study of His Works and Their Adaptations by David Geherin (McFarland)
- The Woman Beyond the Attic: The V.C. Andrews Story by Andrew Neiderman (Simon & Schuster – Gallery Books)
- Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman by Lucy Worsley (Pegasus Books – Pegasus Crime)
BEST SHORT STORY
- “Red Flag,” Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine by Gregory Fallis (Dell Magazines)
- “Backstory,” Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine by Charles John Harper (Dell Magazines)
- “Locked-In,” Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine by William Burton McCormick (Dell Magazines)
- “The Amnesty Box,” Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms by Tim McLoughlin (Akashic Books)
- “First You Dream, Then You Die,” Black is the Night by Donna Moore (Titan Books)
BEST JUVENILE
- The Swallowtail Legacy: Wreck at Ada’s Reef by Michael D. Beil (Holiday House – Pixel+Ink)
- The Area 51 Files by Julie Buxbaum (Random House Children’s Books – Delacorte Press)
- Aggie Morton Mystery Queen: The Seaside Corpse by Marthe Jocelyn (Penguin Random House Canada – Tundra Books)
- Adventures on Trains: Murder on the Safari Star by M.G. Leonard & Sam Sedgman (Macmillan Children’s Publishing – Feiwel & Friends)
- Chester Keene Cracks the Code by Kekla Magoon (Random House Children’s Books – Wendy Lamb Books)
BEST YOUNG ADULT
- Pretty Dead Queens by Alexa Donne (Random House Children’s Books – Crown BFYR)
- Frightmares by Eva V. Gibson (Random House Children’s Books – Underlined)
- The Black Girls Left Standing by Juliana Goodman (Macmillan Children’s Books – Feiwel & Friends)
- The Red Palace by June Hur (Macmillan Children’s Books – Feiwel & Friends)
- Lock the Doors by Vincent Ralph (Sourcebooks – Fire)
BEST TELEVISION EPISODE TELEPLAY
- “One Mighty and Strong” – Under the Banner of Heaven, Written by Brandon Boyce (Hulu/FX)
- “Episode 1” – Magpie Murders, Written by Anthony Horowitz (Masterpiece/PBS)
- “Episode 1″ – Karen Pirie, Written by Emer Kenny (BritBox)
- “When Harry Met Fergus” – Harry Wild, Written by David Logan (Acorn TV)
- “The Reagan Way” – Blue Bloods, Written by Siobhan Byrne O’Connor (CBS)
- “Eighteen Wheels A Predator” – Law & Order: SVU, Written by Brianna Yellen & Monet Hurst-Mendoza (NBC Universal)
ROBERT L. FISH MEMORIAL AWARD
- “Dogs in the Canyon” – Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine by Mark Harrison (Dell Magazines)
THE SIMON & SCHUSTER MARY HIGGINS CLARK AWARD
- Because I Could Not Stop for Death by Amanda Flower (Penguin Random House – Berkley)
- The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill (Sourcebooks – Poisoned Pen Press)
- The Disinvited Guest by Carol Goodman (HarperCollins – William Morrow)
- A Dreadful Splendor by B.R. Myers (HarperCollins – William Morrow)
- Never Name the Dead by D.M. Rowell (Crooked Lane Books)
THE G.P. PUTNAM’S SONS SUE GRAFTON MEMORIAL AWARD
- Secret Lives by Mark de Castrique (Sourcebooks – Poisoned Pen Press)
- An Unforgiving Place by Claire Kells (Crooked Lane Books)
- Hideout by Louisa Luna (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group – Doubleday)
- Behind the Lie by Emilya Naymark (Crooked Lane Books)
- Secrets Typed in Blood by Stephen Spotswood (Knopf Doubleday Publishing – Doubleday)
THE LILIAN JACKSON BRAUN MEMORIAL AWARD
- The Shadow of Memory by Connie Berry (Crooked Lane Books)
- Buried in a Good Book by Tamara Berry (Sourcebooks – Poisoned Pen Press)
- Smile Beach Murder by Alicia Bessette (Penguin Random House – Berkley)
- Desert Getaway by Michael Craft (Brash Books)
- The Marlow Murder Club by Robert Thorogood (Sourcebooks – Poisoned Pen Press)
The following Special Awards were previously announced:
SPECIAL AWARDS
GRAND MASTER
- Michael Connelly
- Joanne Fluke
RAVEN AWARD
- Crime Writers of Color
- Eddie Muller for Noir Alley and The Film Noir Foundation
ELLERY QUEEN AWARD
- The Strand Magazine