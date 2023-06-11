2023 Glass Bell Award Longlist

The twelve titles longlisted for the 2023 Goldsboro Books Glass Bell Award announced June 8 include seven works of genre interest: 

  • When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo
  • The Leviathan by Rosie Andrews
  • Metronome by Tom Watson
  • The Second Sight of Zachary Cloudesley by Sean Lusk
  • The Final Strife by Saara El-Arifi
  • Pandora by Susan Stokes Chapman
  • Tomorrow, and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

The award, judged by a team at Goldsboro Books in London, is called “the only prize that rewards storytelling in all genres – from romance, thrillers and ghost stories, to historical, speculative and literary fiction.” It is given annually to “a compelling novel with brilliant characterization and a distinct voice that is confidently written and assuredly realized”.

The shortlist will be announced on July 27. The winner, who will receive £2,000 and a beautiful, handmade glass bell, will be named on September 28.

