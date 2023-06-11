2023 Glass Bell Award Longlist

The twelve titles longlisted for the 2023 Goldsboro Books Glass Bell Award announced June 8 include seven works of genre interest:

When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo

The Leviathan by Rosie Andrews

Metronome by Tom Watson

The Second Sight of Zachary Cloudesley by Sean Lusk

The Final Strife by Saara El-Arifi

Pandora by Susan Stokes Chapman

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

The award, judged by a team at Goldsboro Books in London, is called “the only prize that rewards storytelling in all genres – from romance, thrillers and ghost stories, to historical, speculative and literary fiction.” It is given annually to “a compelling novel with brilliant characterization and a distinct voice that is confidently written and assuredly realized”.

The shortlist will be announced on July 27. The winner, who will receive £2,000 and a beautiful, handmade glass bell, will be named on September 28.