2023 Harryhausen Awards

The Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation announced the winners of the second Ray Harryhausen Awards on June 29.

Best Feature Film Animation

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Directors: Guillermo Del Toro and Mark Gustafson)

Best Short Film Animation

Puppet Story (Director: Park Sehong)

Notable Mention: Out of Character, Nicollo Gioia

Best Student Film Animation

Provisions (Director: Kheyal Roy-Meighoo)

Notable Mention- Campfire Stories (Director Edmond Deraedt)



Best Children’s Film Animation

The Speech of Txai Surui (Directors: Students of the Multimedia Workshop of Escola Parque)

Notable Mention- Area 51 (Director Gianna King)

The Spirit of Harryhausen Award

Epic Tails (Tat Productions)

Harryhausen Hall of Fame Award

Janet Stevens