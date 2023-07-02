2023 Harryhausen Awards

Posted on by

The Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation announced the winners of the second Ray Harryhausen Awards on June 29.

Best Feature Film Animation

  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Directors: Guillermo Del Toro and Mark Gustafson)

Best Short Film Animation

  • Puppet Story (Director: Park Sehong)

 Notable Mention: Out of Character, Nicollo Gioia

Best Student Film Animation

  • Provisions (Director: Kheyal Roy-Meighoo)

Notable Mention- Campfire Stories (Director Edmond Deraedt)

Best Children’s Film Animation

  • The Speech of Txai Surui (Directors: Students of the Multimedia Workshop of Escola Parque)

 Notable Mention- Area 51 (Director Gianna King)

 The Spirit of Harryhausen Award

  • Epic Tails (Tat Productions)

Harryhausen Hall of Fame Award

  • Janet Stevens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.