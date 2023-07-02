2023 Harryhausen Awards

The Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation announced the winners of the second Ray Harryhausen Awards on June 29.
Best Feature Film Animation
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Directors: Guillermo Del Toro and Mark Gustafson)
Best Short Film Animation
- Puppet Story (Director: Park Sehong)
Notable Mention: Out of Character, Nicollo Gioia
Best Student Film Animation
- Provisions (Director: Kheyal Roy-Meighoo)
Notable Mention- Campfire Stories (Director Edmond Deraedt)
Best Children’s Film Animation
- The Speech of Txai Surui (Directors: Students of the Multimedia Workshop of Escola Parque)
Notable Mention- Area 51 (Director Gianna King)
The Spirit of Harryhausen Award
- Epic Tails (Tat Productions)
Harryhausen Hall of Fame Award
- Janet Stevens