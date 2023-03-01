2023 Hugo Nominations Open

The Chengdu Worldcon began accepting Hugo nominations on February 28 from members and others eligible to vote (such as 4,500 members of Chicon 8). The login link is here.
The verification process at the host site does not require that one has already received an email from the committee.
[Via Camestros Felapton and Chris Barkley.]
I was able to log into the ballot by following the on-site prompts even though I have not yet gotten an email announcement from the committee.
No email announcement for me either, not in the Junk email folder either. The email log in process worked though but I did need to retrieve it from the Junk email folder.
In making my first nominations I discovered the system would not save them unless I made entries in all columns — such as in the Best Fan Writer category, including an example title of the person’s work in the middle column. Leaving the title blank triggered an error. Once I filled something in the entry would save.
And I have now received an acknowledgement email with a copy of what I entered on my ballot. So that’s good.
(Mine landed in my inbox, not the spam folder, unlike Camestros.)
So, effectively it’s pointless to nominate without a complete set of nominees to enter? At least one in every category?
I sincerely hope I’m misunderstanding.
Lis Carey: You do not have to fill in all available nominee blanks. (I tested that in another category.) But on the line where you are entering a nominee if it calls for Name, Example, and Title (where item appeared) you need to enter something in each of those slots to avoid an error message.
Ah, thank you! That makes a lot more sense.
Woo hoo! Made my first nominations and very quickly received a confirmation email.
I also had no email from the committee. Did anyone? In compiling my nomination list, I have found Lady Business’ crowd sourced list of eligible items to be beyond price in determining what is counted as a novella, novelette or short story. I’ve had some surprises and now have to rework my nomination list.
Looks like they just announced on social media and their website within the last couple hours.
No announcement for me, either; thanks for posting this here so I’d know it was open. Now to get my scattered notes together….